Hoying leads Rangers in rout of Phillies

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have gotten production from all over their lineup in their recent hot streak.

Wednesday night it was center fielder Jared Hoying's turn. Hoying had a career-high four hits as the Rangers extended their winning streak to eight with a 9-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hoying homered, doubled and had two singles as the Rangers moved over .500 for the first time this year with their longest winning streak since 2013. The eight-game winning streak matches the New York Yankees' April run for the longest in the majors this season.

Texas scored runs in each of the first five innings and set a season high with 17 hits.

Hoying (4-for-4) fell a triple shy of the cycle. His home run -- a two-run shot in the fifth inning -- extended the Texas lead to 9-0.

"I just kind of told myself be patient, let's not over swing," Hoying said of his homer off Luis Garcia. "Let's cut down on the swing a little bit and I tracked the ball and he kind of left a slider up. I got enough barrel on it. The good thing the wind was blowing a little bit. I had a good feeling. I thought I got enough of it. It was awesome."

Andrew Cashner (1-3), who had received a total of six runs of support in his first six starts, was the beneficiary of all the offense as he won for the first time as a Ranger. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on eight hits.

Zach Eflin (0-1) was charged with seven runs in four innings as he gave up a career-high 11 hits.

"I couldn't get the ball down," Eflin said. "I did a good job of throwing it right into their bat today. I didn't do my job. It's one of those games you've got to swallow and move on."

Texas set the tone in the first inning by jumping out to a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Lucroy. The Rangers got sac flies from Shin-Soo Choo and Mike Napoli in the next two innings to extend the lead to 3-0. The Napoli RBI started a four-run third that was capped by a two-run single from Choo.

Rougned Odor's RBI single extended the lead to 7-0 in the fourth before Hoying's big blow in the fifth.

"Homers aren't going to win games for you unless there are a lot of guys on base," said Lucroy, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI. "They're always great but you've got to string good at-bats together and get guys clogging the bases up and get hits here and there. You've got to nickel and dime runs a lot of the time to be able to put up runs like we did tonight. We definitely did everything tonight."

Texas outfielder Delino DeShields also matched his career high with four hits, with three of them infield singles. Choo had three hits and three RBIs. Every Texas player reached base and every starter but Mike Napoli had at least one hit. Napoli did have an RBI.

The Phillies got on the board in the seventh on a two-run homer from Michael Saunders. Saunders, Tommy Joseph and Daniel Nava each had two hits for Philadelphia. Maikel Franco added an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Philadelphia has now dropped 14 of its last 17 games including three straight.

"They're still chirping in the dugout and they're still playing hard, but when things go bad, things snowball," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. "When things are going good, you kind of get that feeling that you're going to win. When things are going bad, nothing goes right. We hit into four double plays."

The Phillies had two hits off Cashner in each of the first two innings. But a caught stealing on a strikeout thwarted any first-inning momentum and a double play hurt their chances in the second inning. The Phillies had seven hits in the first five innings.

NOTES: Former President George W. Bush was in attendance. ... The Rangers have now won three-consecutive series for the first time since Sept. 19-28, 2016. ... Philadelphia is now 0-4 in interleague play this season. ... Texas had one four-hit game on the season entering Wednesday, that coming from CF Carlos Gomez on April 29, when he hit for the cycle. ... The teams combined for eight double plays.