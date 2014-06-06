Preview: Phillies at Reds

Todd Frazier has homered in consecutive contests and three times during his six-game hitting streak. Frazier looks to continue his torrid stretch as the Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The Reds aim to rebound after dropping the final two contests of their three-game set versus San Francisco.

While the Giants own the best record in the majors, the floundering Phillies are near the other end of the spectrum as they’ve been outscored by a 39-15 margin en route to losing a season-high six in a row. Philadelphia was battered to the tune of 19-6 in a three-game sweep by National League East-rival Washington - and the outlook doesn’t appear to be much better heading into Friday’s tilt. The light-hitting Phillies will face Johnny Cueto, who boasts a major league-best 1.68 ERA while limiting the opposition to a paltry .151 batting average.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NBC (Philadelphia), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (1-3, 4.01 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (5-4, 1.68)

Hamels has dominated Cincinnati in his career, posting an impressive 8-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The 2008 World Series MVP recorded his lone win this season versus Cincinnati, striking out 10 and yielding one run on three hits in seven innings on May 17. Hamels has worked seven frames in each of his last five starts, receiving his third no-decision in that stretch after allowing two runs on six hits against the rival New York Mets on Sunday.

Cueto rebounded after two setbacks to scatter five hits over 7 1/3 solid innings as Cincinnati cruised to a 5-0 triumph over Arizona on Saturday. The 28-year-old Dominican has kept the ball in the park in each of the last four games and has permitted seven homers in 91 frames this season. Cueto has struggled against Philadelphia in his career, falling to 1-3 with a 5.31 ERA after yielding four runs and eight hits in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia OF Marlon Byrd (rest) sat out for the first time this season on Thursday but is a sizzling 9-for-14 with two homers against Cueto (postseason included).

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce has belted 99 homers at Great American Ball Park.

3. Phillies OF John Mayberry Jr. reportedly has drawn the interest of the Boston Red Sox for a potential trade, the Boston Globe reported. Mayberry has homered in consecutive contests and went deep for his lone career hit versus Cueto.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Phillies 1