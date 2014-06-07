Preview: Phillies at Reds

Despite struggling mightily over the last month, the Philadelphia Phillies have met with little resistance when they’ve faced the Cincinnati Reds. The visiting Phillies look to continue their good fortune against the Reds and vie for a series victory when they visit Great American Ball Park on Saturday. Domonic Brown drove in three runs and Jimmy Rollins belted a solo homer as Philadelphia emphatically snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with an 8-0 triumph in the series opener.

Cincinnati has been outscored by a 28-7 margin en route to dropping three of four meetings with the Phillies. A lack of offense of late also has plagued the Reds, who have been held scoreless in their last 17 innings while mustering just three runs during their three-game slide. Todd Frazier saw his six-game hitting streak end in the series opener and is 1-for-16 in four games versus Philadelphia this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-3, 4.03 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (7-3, 3.03)

Hernandez saw his winless stretch reach six appearances after he yielded five runs on as many hits in 5 1/3 innings of an 11-2 loss to the New York Mets on Monday. The 33-year-old Dominican, who last won on May 4, started off strong before the bottom fell out in the sixth as he permitted four runs. Hernandez traditionally has enjoyed success versus Cincinnati, recording a 1.96 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in six career outings.

Simon continued his torrid play on the road by tossing 6 1/3 strong innings in Arizona to pick up the win on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dominican hasn’t fared as well at home, posting a 1-2 mark with a 4.13 ERA. Simon sparkled in his last outing against Philadelphia, scattering five hits and striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-0 triumph on May 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rollins is six hits shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt for the team record of 2,234. Rollins has hit safely in six of his last seven games.

2. Cincinnati C Brayan Pena is mired in a career-worst 0-for-17 slump but is 1-for-7 lifetime versus Hernandez.

3. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon’s next save will be the 300th of his career.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Phillies 2