Preview: Phillies at Reds

Although he is still working out the kinks at first base, Todd Frazier feels right at home at the plate. Frazier looks to continue his torrid display as the Cincinnati Reds vie for the series victory when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber match of their three-game set. A converted third baseman who is filling in for the injured Joey Votto, Frazier homered for the fourth time in six contests as the Reds slugged their way to a 6-5 triumph on Saturday.

Jimmy Rollins continued to inch closer to Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt’s franchise hit total by belting a two-run homer on Saturday. Rollins (2,229), who is five shy of Schmidt, has hit safely in seven of his last eight games but is just 4-for-19 in his career versus Sunday starter Homer Bailey. Philadelphia, which has dropped seven of its last eight contests, will counter with rookie David Buchanan.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSOH (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (1-2, 6.11 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (6-3, 4.99)

After emerging victorious in his major-league debut, Buchanan has struggled in his next two outings. The 25-year-old permitted season highs in homers (two), runs (seven) and hits (10) in a 7-0 setback to Washington on Tuesday. Buchanan managed to strike out six to triple his output in his each of his prior two starts, and may see more time than expected as Cliff Lee remains less than optimistic as he nurses a strained elbow.

Bailey recorded his third straight victory and fifth in his last six decisions after allowing three runs and striking out seven in six innings against San Francisco on Tuesday. The lone setback in that stretch came against the Phillies, who battered the 28-year-old for six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings on May 17. Bailey fell to 0-4 with a 4.41 ERA in his career versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown, who is 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles in the series, is 2-for-13 in his career versus Bailey.

2. Votto is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. The 2010 National League MVP has been sidelined since May 15 with a quadriceps strain in his left knee.

3. The Phillies placed Mike Adams on the 15-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff injury following Saturday’s game. The team is expected to recall fellow RHP Ken Giles from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Phillies 2