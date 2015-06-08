Preview: Phillies at Reds

Cole Hamels could have a new address by the end of next month, but the left-hander has been one of the few bright spots for the Philadelphia Phillies, who kick off an eight-game road trip Monday with the first of three against the Cincinnati Reds. Hamels, who is 4-1 over his last six starts, is expected to be the most sought-after pitcher at the trade deadline.

Philadelphia was in a 2-10 tailspin prior to Sunday’s 6-4 victory over San Francisco - and both wins came in walk-off fashion against the Reds last week. The Phillies are buried in the basement of the National League East and own a major league-worst 7-20 mark away from home. Cincinnati, which had surrendered 29 runs in its previous five contests, also averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Mike Leake takes the mound for the Reds in the series opener in a rematch with Cole from five days ago.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-4, 2.88 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-4, 4.40)

Hamels continued his string of strong outings by holding Cincinnati to two runs on six hits over seven innings, the sixth consecutive start in which he pitched at least seven frames and permitted two runs or fewer. He was a hard-luck loser versus Colorado in his previous turn, giving up two runs on five hits over eight innings. Hamels is undefeated in 13 career starts against the Reds, logging a 9-0 record and 1.59 ERA.

Leake carried a one-hitter into the ninth inning and was three outs from his first career shutout but wound up with a no-decision when closer Aroldis Chapman surrendered a tying three-run homer. It was a much-needed bounce-back effort from Leake, who had lost his previous three starts and was shelled for 20 runs and 27 hits over 14 innings. He has struggled overall against the Phillies with a 1-3 mark and 6.43 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco Franco is 10-for-25 with four homers and eight RBIs during a six-game hitting, including two blasts versus the Reds.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto is a .324 hitter in 36 games against Philadelphia.

3. Phillies OF Jeff Francouer is 3-for-5 with six RBIs over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Reds 2