Preview: Phillies at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look to match their longest winning streak since a 4-0 start when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Reds opened the set with a 6-4 triumph on Monday, reaching Phillies ace Cole Hamels for five runs in six innings to win for the fifth time in their last seven home games.

Hamels entered the contest 10-0 with a 1.45 career ERA against Cincinnati, guiding his team to 14 straight wins in his encounters with the Reds - including the playoffs. However, Ivan DeJesus Jr. slugged his first career homer and Zack Cozart later ripped his eighth of the year as Cincinnati won its second straight overall, recording just its fourth winning streak since late April. Philadelphia has dropped 13 of its last 17 overall and five in a row away from home to remain the worst road team in the major leagues at 7-21. Rookie Maikel Franco, one of the Phillies’ few bright spots during the slump, recorded went 3-for-4 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games (13-for-29).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-6, 2.45 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (4-4, 3.60)

Harang’s impressive early-season run hit a snag against the Reds at home on Thursday, when he gave up six runs - five earned - while walking five (both season highs) in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-4 loss. That ended a run of six straight quality starts and left the veteran with a 3-2 record and 3.75 ERA in six career starts against Cincinnati, with whom he pitched from 2003-10. Reds slugger Joey Votto has a home run, a double and four walks in 12 plate appearances versus Harang.

DeSclafani outdueled Harang in their encounter last weekend, giving up four runs in seven innings. After losing four straight decisions, the 25-year-old has gone 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA in his last four outings, although he has only one strikeout against four walks over his last two. DeSclafani has posted a 4.85 ERA and an unsightly 1.615 WHIP in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has issued 10 walks in nine innings over his last nine games.

2. Phillies 2B Chase Utley is 0-for-12 with three strikeouts over his last four contests.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco (hip) went 0-for-3 on Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Phillies 3