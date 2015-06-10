Preview: Phillies at Reds

The streaking Cincinnati Reds look to finish a three-game sweep of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Cincinnati has won three straight after pounding the Phillies 11-2 on Tuesday for its sixth win in its last eight home games.

The Reds haven’t won four straight since opening the season 4-0, but they’ve scored 21 runs during their three-game surge. Joey Votto sparked the offense with three home runs Tuesday, joining Johnny Bench as the only players in franchise history with a trio of three-homer games. The defeat continued Philadelphia’s road woes, as the Phillies dropped their sixth straight away from home and are a major league-worst 7-22 on the road. Philadelphia has lost 14 of its last 18 overall.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-5, 5.68 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jon Moscot (0-1, 7.20)

Williams is winless in his last four starts and has only one quality start — and one win — in his last eight outings. The 33-year-old gave up four runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco last time out, surrendering two homers for the second straight start. Williams is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six games (four starts) against the Reds, but he hasn’t faced them since 2006.

Moscot was shaky in his big-league debut on Friday, allowing four runs in five innings in a loss to San Diego. The 23-year-old gave up a couple of early home runs before settling in and retiring 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. Moscot allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts at Triple-A Louisville before being called up.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday’s game with a strained left groin and is not expected to play Wednesday.

2. Phillies 2B Chase Utley is 0-for-16 over his past five games.

3. Philadelphia rookie 3B Maikel Franco is 15-for-32 with four homers during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Phillies 5