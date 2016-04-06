Preview: Phillies at Reds

After the No. 1 strength of the Cincinnati Reds and the primary weakness of the Philadelphia Phillies coincided in the eighth inning of Monday’s season opener, both teams are eyeing a stronger all-around effort when the three-game series continues Wednesday in Cincinnati. The Reds took the opener 6-2, but it was hardly a masterpiece for either squad.

The teams totaled six hits apiece with the Phillies getting both their runs on an early homer by Freddy Galvis, while the Reds managed only an unearned run before erupting for five in the eighth inning. “I’m not going to let it set the tone for the season, although we all know that (our bullpen is) where we might have a little weakness,” said Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, who will turn to impressive youngster Aaron Nola on Wednesday. Joey Votto delivered the go-ahead hit for Cincinnati, which finished with the second-worst record in baseball in 2015 to the Phillies, but knows it can count on Votto, Jay Bruce and Brandon Phillips for consistent offense. “That’s why I get paid the big bucks,” said Votto, who will try to lend some support to third-year lefty Brandon Finnegan in this one.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2015: 6-2, 3.59 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (2015: 5-2, 3.56)

Nola made 13 starts as a rookie, allowing one run or fewer in five of his final seven outings, although he surrendered six runs in each of the other two starts during that stretch. He did not face Cincinnati in 2015 but may struggle against the Reds’ lefty-heavy lineup. Left-handers batted .310 against Nola last season with a .360 on-base percentage, compared to the .212 batting average and .260 on-base percentage against right-handers.

Finnegan split last season between Kansas City and Cincinnati and made four starts (and two relief appearances) for the Reds after logging 14 appearances out of the Royals’ bullpen. He only has made four career starts and did not last more than six innings in any of them, although he gave up three runs or fewer in three of those four outings. Finnegan, who turns 23 next week, posted a 10.05 ERA in six spring appearances (five starts) as opponents batted .344 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Zack Cozart was 3-for-3 on Monday while his teammates were 3-for-25.

2. The lone Phillies player with multiple hits in the season opener was 2B Cesar Hernandez, who batted .304 last September to close out a solid campaign.

3. Philadelphia committed two errors Monday after finishing with 117 a season ago - the second-most in the NL.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Reds 2