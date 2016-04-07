Preview: Phillies at Reds

Robert Stephenson had a poor spring training, but the Cincinnati Reds’ No. 2 prospect still represents hope for the future of the franchise. Stephenson gets the call to make his major league debut Thursday afternoon when the Reds wrap up their season-opening three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stephenson posted a 9.58 ERA this spring, giving up 12 hits and seven walks in 10 1/3 innings. “The only thing I want to do is go out there and have fun,” Stephenson, who is filling in for Homer Bailey (elbow), told reporters. “I think it’s a good opportunity to go out there and get my feet wet and (get) a little bit of experience. That way when I come back for a more permanent time, it’s not new to me.” Philadelphia will counter with newcomer Charlie Morton, who hopes to go deep into the ballgame after the Phillies’ bullpen squandered a late lead in each of the first two contests. Closer Dalier Hinojosa gave up the decisive two-run double to Scott Schebler in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 3-2 setback.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Charlie Morton (2015: 9-9, 4.81 ERA) vs. Reds RH Robert Stephenson (N/A)

Morton made 23 starts for Pittsburgh last season, enjoying perhaps his best outing of the campaign against Cincinnati (no walks and seven strikeouts over seven scoreless innings). For his career, the New Jersey native is 6-7 with a 4.04 ERA in 17 starts versus Cincinnati, including a 4-2 mark with a 3.83 ERA at Great American Ballpark. The current crop of Reds players has totaled 136 at-bats against Morton, but only one player (Jay Bruce) has homered against him.

Stephenson, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, was cut from spring training last month but later made one more Grapefruit League start, struggling again in that outing. “They told me to be prepared in case anything crazy happened,” Stephenson told reporters recently. “I was definitely surprised and I‘m extremely excited to be here.” Last season, the 23-year-old split time between Double-A and Triple-A and went 8-11 with a 3.83 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is a .324 career hitter in 37 at-bats against Morton.

2. Phillies starters have given up one earned run in 13 innings while their relievers allowed seven earned runs in 3 1/3 frames.

3. In each game, Philadelphia has scored its only runs on a two-run homer - by SS Freddy Galvis on Monday and by 3B Maikel Franco on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Phillies 3