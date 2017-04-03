Preview: Phillies at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies each suffered through 90-plus losses in 2016 and hope to kick off a better season Monday when the teams meet in Cincinnati in the opener for both teams. The Reds were outscored by 138 runs last season while the only worse figure in the National League belonged to the Phillies (minus-186), who were last in the majors in that statistic.

With the departure of former NL MVP Ryan Howard, no one remains from Philadelphia's 2008 championship team as the glory days seem a long way off for a franchise that hasn't won more than 73 games since 2012. “We might not go from A to Z and get into the World Series,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “But I think we’re going to go from A to F or A to G. We’re going to start making our move toward more wins.” The Reds, meanwhile, finished last in the NL Central in 2016 and averaged 96 losses over the last two seasons, although Joey Votto (.326 average with 29 homers and 97 RBIs, plus a league-high .434 on-base percentage) remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the sport. "Last year, I felt like I was on the border of being burned out," Votto admitted, noting the offseason trade of Brandon Phillips as another part of the rebuilding process. "I didn't feel like that this offseason. ... I enjoy the time with these guys. I'm excited about this next group."

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, Fox Sports Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (2016: 12-10, 3.71 ERA) vs. Reds RH Scott Feldman (2016: 7-4, 3.97)

Hellickson made a career-high 32 starts in his first season with the Phillies, setting personal bests for innings (189) and strikeouts (154). Hellickson, who turns 30 on April 8, notched double-digit wins in four of the last six years and hopes to best his career high of 13 wins from 2011, when he was named the American League Rookie of the Year as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Hellickson has surprising career numbers against Votto, who is 0-for-9 with five strikeouts against him.

Feldman split last season between Houston and Toronto and is about to see regular-season action for his sixth team - all since 2012. The 34-year-old made 35 of his 40 appearances out of the bullpen last season and posted a strikeout-to-walk ratio of nearly 3.00 - by far the best of his career. New Phillies outfielder Howie Kendrick enjoyed a .429 batting average and a 1.055 OPS in 28 career at-bats versus Feldman.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds OF Adam Duvall smacked 33 homers and drove in 103 runs last season and was 8-for-18 with three RBIs versus the Phillies.

2. Philadelphia has not won the season series with Cincinnati since 2012.

3. Phillies 1B Tommy Joseph hit 21 home runs in 315 at-bats last season, ranking third on the team in homers behind Howard (25) and Maikel Franco (25).

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Phillies 3