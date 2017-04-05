Preview: Phillies at Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off their season in impressive fashion, while the Cincinnati Reds suffered through a bit of deja vu. The Reds aim to draw even in the series Wednesday when they host the Phillies in the second of three games this week.

Cesar Hernandez opened the season with a home run for Philadelphia, which later got a blast from Freddy Galvis en route to a 4-3 victory. Cincinnati gave up 258 home runs last season - a league-high 155 from its starters and a record 103 from its relievers. The Reds hope that Brandon Finnegan, who gave up 29 homers in 172 innings last season, can get his 2017 campaign off on the right foot Wednesday. The Phillies will counter with Jerad Eickhoff, who also struggled with home runs last year, allowing 30 - third-most in the National League - in just under 200 frames.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (2016: 11-14, 3.65 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (2016: 10-11, 3.98)

Eickhoff notched a 2.65 ERA in eight starts as a rookie in 2015 before making 33 starts with up-and-down results last season. He has never pitched against Cincinnati in his career but likely will face a lineup loaded with left-handed hitters, as southpaws batted .275 with an .816 OPS against him in 2016. Scooter Gennett, who hit a two-run homer in Monday's opener, is 2-for-6 lifetime with a homer against Eickhoff.

Finnegan, in his first season as a full-time starter, took the ball 31 times in 2016 and generally was more effective in the second half of the season (2.93 ERA) than the first half (4.71). He went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts versus Philadelphia and has struck out Hernandez three times in four career at-bats. Lefties hit only .218 against Finnegan last season with two home runs in 142 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati LF Adam Duvall and 2B Jose Peraza each had two hits in the season opener.

2. Philadelphia LF Howie Kendrick had two singles and a double Monday in his first game with the Phillies.

3. The Reds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the opener and also hit into three double plays.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Reds 1