Phillies 8, Reds 0: Cole Hamels continued his mastery of Cincinnati by tossing 7 2/3 solid innings and Jimmy Rollins belted a solo homer as visiting Philadelphia emphatically snapped a season-high six-game losing skid.

Domonic Brown ripped a two-run double in the fourth and added a sacrifice fly for the Phillies, who have outscored the Reds by a 28-7 margin in winning three of the four meetings this season. Chase Utley collected three hits before his sacrifice fly ignited a four-run ninth inning.

Hamels (2-3) defeated Cincinnati for the second time this season and improved to 10-0 in his career versus the club - playoffs included. The 30-year-old left-hander, who scattered five hits and struck out seven, kept the Reds off the scoreboard by applying a swift tag on Ryan Ludwick at home following a wild pitch. Mike Adams and Jonathan Papelbon combined to record the final four outs.

Johnny Cueto (5-5) cruised through the first three innings before issuing a two-out walk to Ryan Howard in the fourth. Marlon Byrd was hit by a pitch and Brown made the right-hander pay by slicing a first-pitch cutter down the left-field line to plate both runners. John Mayberry Jr. followed by sending Cueto’s first-pitch changeup into left field, scoring the speedy Brown to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

Rollins deposited a first-pitch slider just over the wall in right field for his seventh homer in the fifth. Cueto fell to 1-4 in his career versus the Phillies after permitting four runs on six hits in five innings for his shortest outing of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cueto saw his ERA jump from a major league-best 1.68 to 1.97 after allowing more than two earned runs for just the second time in 13 starts. ... Rollins’ seventh homer came on his 247th plate appearance of the season. He went deep six times in 666 plate appearances in 2013. ... Cincinnati 1B Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 to end his six-game hitting streak.