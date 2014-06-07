Reds 6, Phillies 5: Jay Bruce belted a two-run homer and Todd Frazier also went deep for the fourth time in six contests as host Cincinnati outslugged Philadelphia to even the three-game series at one victory apiece.

Zack Cozart ripped an RBI double and Billy Hamilton and Bruce added sacrifice flies as the Reds benefited from throwing out a pair of runners at the plate to snap a three-game losing skid. Alfredo Simon (8-3) overcame Marlon Byrd’s two-run homer in the second and Carlos Ruiz’s blast to lead off the sixth to pick up the win.

Simon exited after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings before J.J. Hoover yielded a two-run homer to Jimmy Rollins to trim Cincinnati’s lead to 6-5 in the seventh. Ruiz vied for the tying run on Chase Utley’s double off reliever Manny Parra, but catcher Devin Mesoraco applied the tag for the final out of the frame and Jonathan Broxton bridged the gap to Aroldis Chapman, who retired the side in the ninth for his eighth save while handing Philadelphia its seventh loss in eight games.

Frazier belted his team-leading 13th homer after depositing a 1-1 sinker from Roberto Hernandez (2-4) over the wall in center to forge a 2-2 tie in the second inning. Frazier led off the fourth with a single, stole second and came around to score on Cozart’s double to right field and Hamilton doubled the advantage with a sacrifice fly off Hernandez, who permitted four runs on as many hits in four innings to take the loss.

Bruce, who opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first, gave Cincinnati a 6-2 advantage in the fifth after drilling a 3-2 fastball from reliever Ethan Martin over the wall in right-center field. The blast was Bruce’s fourth of the season and 100th career at Great American Ball Park.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With Cincinnati nursing a 6-3 lead in the sixth, Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown ripped a double to center and Byrd attempted to score from first base. Hamilton hit the cut-off man in 2B Brandon Phillips, who fired the ball to Mesoraco prior to the collision with Byrd for the final out. The umpires reviewed the play between innings and upheld the call, prompting Ryne Sandberg to continue the argument before being ejected for the first time as Phillies manager. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. The 2010 National League MVP has been sidelined since May 15 with a quadriceps strain in his left knee. ... Bruce’s sacrifice fly plated Hamilton in the first, ending Cincinnati’s 17-inning scoreless streak.