Reds 10, Phillies 6

CINCINNATI - Jay Bruce hit his first two home runs of the season and drove in five runs, including four in an eight-run fourth inning as the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Eugenio Suarez added his first career grand slam to help the Reds give rookie starter Robert Stephenson the victory in his major-league debut.

The Phillies had a 2-1 lead after Cedric Hunter hit his first career home run in the top of the fourth inning but the Reds erased that by sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Bruce hit a three-run homer off of Phillies starter Charlie Morton to put Cincinnati in front for good. Suarez, batting off of reliever Daniel Stumpf, hit his second home run in as many games to push the Reds’ lead to 8-2.

Bruce added a RBI single later in the inning to provide Stephenson plenty of cushion. Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to center field in the fifth inning, but Stephenson got through his five innings by allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.

Stephenson was the Reds’ top draft pick in 2011 when he was taken 27th overall out of Alhambra High School in Martinez, Calif. He split time last season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, and was supposed to start this season at Louisville before a rash of injuries to Cincinnati’s starting rotation opened up a need in the first couple of weeks of the season.

Stephenson walked Maikel Franco with two outs in the first inning but got Howard to fly out to left field to end the inning. He gave up a two-out double to Carlos Ruiz in the second inning but then retired Peter Bourjos on a liner to Suarez.

He wasn’t as fortunate in the third inning. Morton led off with an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop. Freddy Galvis followed with a single to center field to move Morton to second. Stephenson struck out Odubel Herrera and induced a pop out to third base by Franco to give him and the Reds a chance to get out of the inning unscathed but Howard singled to right field. Bruce bobbled the ball for an error, allowing Morton to score and give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

The Reds tied the game in the bottom of the third on a two-out double by Scott Schebler to left-center field that scored Tucker Barnhart from first base. Schebler’s two-run double to the same vicinity in the ninth inning Wednesday night gave the Reds a 3-2 come-from-behind win.

The Reds chased Morton in the fourth. Bruce made up for his fielding error by hitting his first home run of the season, a 414-foot shot into the right field seats with Joey Votto and Adam Duvall on base that put the Reds ahead 4-2.

Stumpf replaced Morton with two on and two outs. He walked Schebler before giving up Suarez’s grand slam.

Bruce hit his second home run of the game leading off the seventh inning. It was the 210th of his career, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. for seventh on the franchise’s all-time list.

NOTES: The Reds gave four players - OF Scott Schebler, 2B Jordan Pacheco, SS Ivan De Jesus Jr. and C Tucker Barnhart - their first starts of the season. CF Billy Hamilton, SS Zack Cozart and C Devin Mesoraco all had scheduled off days. ... 2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup for a second straight game with a stomach virus. ... Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez struck out three times Wednesday, the sixth time since 2014 he’s done so. ... The Phillies led each of the first two games of the series, 2-1, entering the eighth inning before losing. It’s the first time they’ve lost back-to-back games after leading after seven innings since June 5-6, 2007, against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.