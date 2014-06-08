Bailey, Hamilton lead Reds past Phillies

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, who was a pitching coach for 14 seasons, can accurately interpret a pitcher’s body language when he asks him if he is finished or not.

Price said there was no doubt that right hander Homer Bailey was willing and able to pitch the eighth inning on Sunday despite throwing 108 pitches.

Bailey, who notched his first win against Philadelphia, allowed one run through eight innings while also adding a two-run single and center fielder Billy Hamilton hit a two-run home run to lift the Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Great American Ball Park.

“If there’s any hesitation from a pitcher, whatever comes out of their mouth next is a line of (expletive),” Price said. “Homer was all in. He knew we needed him to save our bullpen. He tastes the finish line and that’s special. He’s a horse.”

Cincinnati (29-32) took two of three in the series and has won six of its last eight. Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters he faced for his ninth save.

After some early-season struggles, Bailey (7-3) has found his groove, allowing one run and six hits in eight innings with three walks and seven strikeouts over a season-high 121 pitches.

“The bullpen has picked me up so much, they deserved to get a day off,” Bailey said on the 10th anniversary of his big-league debut. “We expect to compete on this pitching staff. There are days when the team asks you to do more.”

Philadelphia (25-36) dropped to a season-high 11 games under .500 after going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight runners. It was the Phillies’ third straight series loss and 13th this season.

“Execution and focus,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said when asked what was lacking in Sunday’s loss. “I see potential now and then, but we need to be consistent. It’s all about chipping in and doing something every day.”

Phillies right hander David Buchanan (1-3) allowed four earned runs and six hits in six innings with no walks and a career-high six strikeouts. He was facing the Reds for the first time.

“I just missed my spots,” Buchanan said of mistakes to Bailey and Hamilton. “(Bailey) found a hole up the middle. It’s unfortunate. I left a changeup up to Hamilton. It all happened in one inning. I just need to keep throwing.”

Buchanan, making his fourth major league start after making his debut May 24, retired seven straight batters after pitching around a single and a hit batter in the first inning.

Center fielder Ben Revere singled, stole his 17th base and scored on second baseman Chase Utley’s sacrifice fly to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in the second.

Cincinnati, which threw two Phillies runners out at home in Saturday’s game, gunned down left fielder Domonic Brown attempting to score on third baseman Cesar Hernandez’s grounder to Todd Frazier at third in the fourth inning.

The Reds scored four times in the fifth via a couple unlikely occurrences. First, Bailey’s two-run single put them ahead 2-1. It was just the second and third RBIs for Bailey this season. “I think a starting pitcher should at least be able to handle a bat,” Bailey said. “At least put the ball in play, get a fly ball or a seeing-eye single.”

Then, Hamilton hit a two-run home run to right on a 3-2 pitch from Buchanan for just his second career homer, making the score 4-1.

“I don’t hit home runs, but when I get a chance to hit one, yeah, it feels good,” Hamilton said.

NOTES: Phillies 2B Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-3 to move within five hits of becoming the Phillies’ all-time career hits leader. ... Two of Cincinnati’s rehabbing stars have joined the Triple-A Louisville Bats on the road at Pawtucket, R.I., this week. 1B Joey Votto, on the disabled list with a quadriceps strain in his left knee, began his rehab assignment on Sunday, going 1-for-3. RHP Mat Latos is expected to join the Bats for his fourth and perhaps final rehab start on Monday. Latos’ last outing was cut short due to minor cramping in his calf, leaving him shy of the 100-pitch target. “I would like to see a longer outing,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We don’t have a true long relief pitcher. If something happened to a starter, it could blow up our bullpen.” ... In their last 31 games, Phillies pitchers have issued a major-league worst 134 walks, including five in Saturday’s loss. ... Sunday’s game wrapped up a stretch of 20 consecutive for the Phillies, whose last off-day was May 19.