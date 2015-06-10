Votto homers three times to carry Reds past Phillies

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto is among the most disciplined hitters in baseball. He doesn’t often swing at the first pitch and rarely expands his strike zone.

On Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman took some liberties with his swing and the result was a performance of historic proportions.

Votto homered three times on three pitches, shortstop Zack Cozart hit a three-run bomb and third baseman Todd Frazier added a solo shot, lifting Cincinnati to an 11-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park.

“I just happened to get lucky on three pitches,” said Votto. “A few of them were out of the zone, that’s not typical. You’re going to fail a lot if you swing at balls out of the zone.”

Votto, who now has 13 homers this season, homered on Aaron Harang’s first pitch leading off the third inning and again off the former Red with one out in the fifth.

“The first pitch was a change-up down and away,” Harang said. “The second one was a sinker down and away. That second one was more ridiculous than the first -- below the knees and he hit it well.”

In the seventh, Votto homered on the first offering from right-hander Dustin McGowan to join Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench as the only Reds players to hit three homers in a game three times in their career.

“It’s humbling to put my name alongside (Bench), for any reason,” Votto said. “It’s special.”

Votto batted in the ninth attempting to become the 15th player since 1900 to belt four homers in a game, but he grounded to second on the first pitch from Jeanmar Gomez.

“The pitch from Gomez was out of the zone, and that was a more typical result,” Votto said.

Cincinnati (26-31) hit four homers off Harang, providing sufficient run support for right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who defeated the Phillies for the second time in a week.

DeSclafani (5-4) allowed two runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings with a walk and seven strikeouts, using his slider effectively throughout Tuesday’s outing.

“I made some adjustments in the bullpen; I liked the swings I was getting off it,” DeSclafani said. “I kept the foot on the gas. You have to do that at this level, whether you’re up 10 or whatever.”

One day after they defeated left-hander Cole Hamels for the first time in his career, the Reds jumped all over Harang, who pitched for eight seasons in Cincinnati.

Harang (4-7) allowed seven runs and seven hits and center fielder Odubel lHerrera went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for Philadelphia (22-38).

Following a pair of walks, including a walk to Votto, to begin the first inning, Harang allowed an RBI double by right fielder Jay Bruce.

On the next pitch, Cozart belted a three-run homer, his ninth this season, to make the score 4-0.

“Votto set the table with his walk in the first inning,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He had a great night.”

Prior to two outings this month against the Reds, Harang had given up more than two earned runs just twice in 11 starts.

But Cincinnati continued to pound him in the third.

Votto hammered Harang’s first pitch out to center, putting Cincinnati ahead 5-1. It was Votto’s 11th homer this season.

Frazier followed with his 17th homer, a line drive reaching the concourse in left to make the score 6-1.

On the very next pitch he saw in the fifth, Votto homered again, this time to left-center, giving Cincinnati a six-run advantage.

“We got off to a rough start in this one,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We got out-homered 5-0. We had a whole bunch of singles and a double in a hitters’ ballpark.”

NOTES: Reds 2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a strained left groin. Phillips slid awkwardly with his left foot into third base in the first inning. ... Reds RF Jay Bruce was ejected in the third inning for arguing a called-third strike from the dugout. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday with a sore left wrist. Brennan Boesch started in CF. ... Ivan De Jesus Jr. made his second straight start in LF for Cincinnati, after making his first career start in LF on Monday. ... Phillies RHP Chad Billingsley, who began the season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery, planned to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. If all goes well, Billingsley will throw again in a couple days, then possibly be sent out on a rehab assignment. He hasn’t pitched since 2013. ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels was 12-0 in his previous 18 starts when given at least three runs of support before Monday night’s 6-4 loss at Cincinnati.