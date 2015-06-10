Moscot helps Reds beat Phillies

CINCINNATI -- In his major-league debut on Friday, Jon Moscot labored through a 37-pitch first inning and never quite recovered.

The Cincinnati Reds rookie right-hander needed just 13 pitches to get through the first on Wednesday. And while the Philadelphia Phillies kept the pressure on the 23-year-old, Moscot never relented.

Moscot earned his first major-league victory and second baseman Ivan De Jesus Jr. hit a three-run homer, lifting the Reds to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

“I settled down early this time,” Moscot said. “It’s always a big thing to get through the first inning and set the tone for the game. I just had to do the same things I’ve done all year. It’s a different level, but it’s the same game.”

Moscot (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, and catcher Brayan Pena tied a career high with four hits for Cincinnati (27-31), which swept the Phillies for the first time since 2013.

Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman notched his 12th save.

Catcher Cameron Rupp went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Philadelphia (22-39), which was swept for the third time in five series and fourth time this season.

The Phillies dropped to 7-23 on the road, their worst road mark through 30 games since 1941.

“It seems like the last couple of weeks, we’ve been trying to come from behind, playing catch-up in every game,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Moscot, making his second major-league start, got some defensive help in the first when third baseman Todd Frazier lunged over the Phillies’ dugout railing to catch center fielder Odubel Herrera’s foul pop.

“He was terrific,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Moscot. “Seemed like this whole series the Phillies had runners on base. But our young pitchers did a great job.”

Cincinnati’s already thin roster got thinner when shortstop Zack Cozart left the game after injuring his knee trying to beat out a grounder in the first inning.

But the Reds’ mood improved when Pena delivered an RBI single and De Jesus hit the three-run homer to left, putting them ahead 4-0.

“We got out-homered 8-0 in the series,” Sandberg said. “This has been going on for a few weeks now. It was a pretty good day for hitting out there, with all the elements ...”

It was the second career homer for De Jesus, both of which came in this series.

The Reds did their damage off Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams (3-6), who allowed four earned runs and nine hits in six innings.

”Obviously that first inning was a rough one,“ said Williams. ”The homer was on a fastball in, and it wasn’t in enough. It did sting a little bit.

“The last five (innings) were where I wanted to be. Hopefully I can take that into my next start.”

Philadelphia scratched across runs in the second and fourth innings on a pair of RBI hits by Rupp and had runners on base in four of Moscot’s six innings.

“You have to be able to handle adversity at this level,” Moscot said. “You have to protect the zone and make the hitters uncomfortable. I was on the attack more today.”

Moscot needed 84 pitches to get through five innings, including just 11 in the fifth.

Cincinnati added to its lead when Frazier doubled and scored on Pena’s two-out single, making the score 5-2 in the seventh.

In the sixth inning, Moscot recorded his first career hit with an infield single.

“I showed off my wheels,” Moscot said. “I can hit a little bit. I envisioned my first hit being a double off the wall.”

NOTES: Reds SS Zack Cozart left the game with an apparent left leg injury after lunging to beat out a ground ball in the first inning. ... Cincinnati’s infield already was thin with 2B Brandon Phillips out of the lineup after straining his left groin while sliding into third base Tuesday. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton also was out Wednesday. He aggravated a nagging left wrist injury sliding into home in the first inning Monday night. ... On Tuesday, Phillies RHP Aaron Harang walked the first two batters to start a game for the first time in his 14-year career, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... Philadelphia’s 7-23 road record is its worst through 30 games since 1941. ... Cincinnati has recorded at least 10 hits in each of the past five games.