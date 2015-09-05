Red Sox 9, Phillies 2

BOSTON - David Ortiz capped an eight-run fourth inning with his 496th career home run as the Boston Red Sox bats smoked the Philadelphia Phillies for the second straight day, winning 9-2 in the second of a three-game interleague series Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The designated hitter’s home run was his 30th of 2015, setting a new franchise record with his ninth 30-homer season to pass the iconic Ted Williams, who had eight in 19 seasons. Ortiz needs four more homers to become the 27th player in MLB history to hit 500 career home runs.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts slugged a bases-clearing double, reached third on the throw home, and scored on an error to highlight the big fourth frame for Boston (63-72), which won its second game in a row after a 7-5 victory over Philadelphia (53-83) in Friday’s series opener.

Bogaerts finished with four RBIs after an eighth-inning RBI-groundout with the bases loaded.

Boston right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in a pair of runs with his fourth-inning double after catcher Blake Swihart opened the scoring in the frame with an RBI single.

Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Wade Miley (11-10) earned his first career complete-game victory in his 130th start. The Boston left-hander allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out eight on 110 pitches.

Phillies right-hander Alec Asher (0-2) put up zeroes in the first three innings before he was chased in the fourth. Asher gave up seven runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings in his second career start.

A two-run single for catcher Carlos Ruiz in the fifth provided Philadelphia with its only runs.

NOTES: Philadelphia has lost nine of its last 11 at Fenway Park and had not won a series in Boston since July 15-17, 1999. ... Boston placed LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 27. ... The Red Sox recalled INF Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (back tightness) did not play. Sandoval was scratched Friday after tweaking his back in warmups. OF/INF Brock Holt started at third. ... Phillies rookie RHP Alan Asher, acquired from Texas in a July trade of LHP Cole Hamels, made his first career road start. ... Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard sat against a left-handed starter. 1B Darin Ruf started at first and OF Jeff Francoeur was the designated hitter. Philadelphia rookie RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-2, 2.84 ERA) faces Boston rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5, 4.25 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.