Ortiz leads Red Sox past Phillies

BOSTON -- In the clubhouse before the series finale between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday, Boston designated hitter David Ortiz told anyone within earshot that he woke up mad that morning and intended to take it out during the game.

Ortiz wasted little time doing so in the Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Phillies.

With no score, two outs and shortstop Xander Bogaerts on first base in the first inning, Ortiz punished a 3-0, 91-mph fastball from Philadelphia rookie right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, sending it into the right-field bleachers behind the visitors’ bullpen, his 497th career home run and 31st of the season.

“I was trying to go with a pitch away and it got a little more of the plate,” Eickhoff said. “He’s a good hitter and he’s going to do that with a pitch right there in that location. Obviously, it was not what I wanted to do. He got a good pitch and did the most with it.”

In the second inning, Ortiz nearly improved on his earlier at-bat. With one out and the bases loaded, he drove an Eickhoff fastball to deep center field. But Ortiz had to settle for a sacrifice fly as center fielder Odubel Herrera corralled the ball on the warning track, with Boston center fielder Mookie Betts scoring.

The Red Sox sent nine batters to the plate in the second, with four scoring. The first five batters reached base. Left fielder Rusney Castillo led off with a double but was thrown out trying to steal third with catcher Ryan Hanigan batting. Hanigan singled followed by a walk to second baseman Josh Rutledge and a two-run triple by right fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. Betts and left fielder Brock Holt singled before Bogaerts walked to set up Ortiz’s sacrifice fly.

Eickhoff was one of three Phillies rookies starting pitchers in the series. He combined with Adam Morgan and Alec Asher to give up 19 earned runs on 24 hits over 14 innings.

“These young (pitchers) are taking their lumps, but that’s what this year is all about,” said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. “It’s their first time through the league and they’re gaining experience. They will learn from their mistakes and be pretty good pitchers.”

The early six-run lead was plenty for Red Sox rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had struggled in day games this season. Entering Sunday’s game, he was 1-4 with a 9.27 ERA in seven daytime starts, compared to 7-1 (1.68 ERA) in 10 night games. But he easily handled the Phillies lineup. He went seven innings, giving up one run on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts to earn the win, improving to 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA.

“Solid outing, seven quality innings,” said Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo. “He controlled the pitch counts. He was on the attack. Great outing, kind of set the tone for us to do some things offensively. Good day.”

Rodriguez was satisfied with his outing, mixing in all his pitches.

“I tried to work on both sides of the plate with my heater most of the time and follow that with my changeup and slider,” Rodriguez said.

The Phillies, who outhit the Red Sox 11-8, got a run in the third inning when No. 9 hitter shortstop Freddy Galvis led off with a single, followed by a walk to Herrera. Second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s single to center scored Galvis.

They got another run in the ninth off left-hander Robbie Ross. Galvis singled with two outs, took second base on defensive indifference with Herrera batting and scored on Herrera’s single to left.

Eickhoff took the loss, falling to 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA. He went four innings, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Eickhoff and the Phillies bullpen combined to keep the Red Sox offense in check after the second inning, allowing just one hit and three walks. But the damage had already been done.

Ortiz was also done after his early offensive outburst, leaving the game with right calf tightness. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Allen Craig to lead off the fifth.

“We’re just trying to stay ahead of it,” Lovullo said. “So he’ll be day to day and we’ll see when he comes in tomorrow morning.”

NOTES: Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a right hamstring strain, ran the bases before Sunday’s game. He will be re-evaluated by the Red Sox medical team on Tuesday and could be activated after that. ... Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game with back tightness. ... Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche was back in the starting lineup to face Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez after getting Saturday off against LHP Wade Miley. ... All three of the Phillies’ starting pitchers in the Red Sox series are rookies ... Nine different players have made their major league debuts for the Phillies this season, tied for fifth-most among all big-league teams this season.