Preview: Phillies at Rockies

Justin Morneau wears No. 33 in honor of former Colorado Rockies great and fellow Canadian Larry Walker, and also had the unenviable task of replacing an icon at first base in the retired Todd Helton. Morneau isn’t feeling the pressure, though, and is thriving in his first season in Colorado as he tries to help the Rockies make it two straight over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Morneau is hitting .333 and delivered a two-run double in Colorado’s 12-1 victory Friday.

The Rockies (9-9) are a different team at home, averaging 8.1 runs in seven games - winning five - at Coors Field, compared to 3.4 in 11 road contests (4-7). The Phillies (7-9) fell to 30-10 against the Rockies since the start of 2008 - 12-6 in Colorado - after Troy Tulowitzki drove in five runs and collected three of the Rockies’ 18 hits. Philadelphia’s Kyle Kendrick hasn’t won in his last 10 starts (0-6) and opposes Jordan Lyles, who is thriving as an injury replacement in the rotation.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2-0, 4.32)

Kendrick allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits while striking out seven in six innings - his second quality start in three outings this season - but wasn’t around for the decision in Philadelphia’s 4-3 victory over Miami on Sunday. The 29-year-old Houston native threw 115 pitches against the Marlins - the most he’s thrown since Aug. 24, 2012. Kendrick is 3-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against Colorado, with Tulowitzki (5-for-14) facing him the most.

Lyles wasn’t expected to be in the starting rotation when the Rockies broke camp, but seized the opportunity when Tyler Chatwood went down with a hamstring injury late in spring training. With Chatwood back in the rotation, Lyles’ spot remains safe until at least Jhoulys Chacin (shoulder strain) completes his rehabilitation assignment and makes his 2014 debut, but Lyles could stick anyway if the Rockies decide to return left-hander Franklin Morales to the bullpen. The 23-year-old Florence, S.C., native pitched well enough to win his third straight start to open the season (three runs in five innings) in Colorado’s 5-4 loss at San Diego on Monday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, did not play Friday and remains day-to-day after leaving Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury, but it does not appear he will have to go on the disabled list

2. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins and 2B Chase Utley have started 1,083 games together, most among active double-play combinations.

3. Colorado’s 12 runs Friday matched a season high, which previously occurred in a 12-2 victory over Arizona on April 4 in its home opener.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Phillies 5