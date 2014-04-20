Preview: Phillies at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have already secured only their second series victory over Philadelphia since the start of 2008 and will try for the sweep when they host the Phillies on Sunday in the finale of the three-game set. Colorado moved to 2-11-1 in their last 14 series against Philadelphia after its 3-1 victory on Saturday. Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau (.333) has driven in at least one run in four straight games with seven during that span after hitting a two-run homer Saturday.

Colorado won its last three games and four of its last five while the rotation recorded five straight quality starts. The first of those came from Juan Nicasio and he’ll take the ball Sunday while facing Roberto Hernandez, who has never pitched at Coors Field. The Phillies have lost four of five, including the first two of their 10-game road trip which includes stops in Los Angeles and Arizona, and have scored the third-fewest runs in the National League while posting the second-worst ERA in the NL.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 3.86) vs. Rockies RH Juan Nicasio (2-0, 3.50)

Hernandez allowed two runs, four hits and six walks in six innings and wasn’t around for the decision when Philadelphia lost to Atlanta 9-6 on Monday. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native has 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings this season, with the nine he recorded against Milwaukee on April 9 his most since 2007. Hernandez, who is 60-82 with a 4.66 ERA in a career that started in 2006 with Cleveland, won his first start in a Phillies uniform 7-2 over the Cubs in Chicago on April 4.

With Jhoulys Chacin (shoulder) some two weeks away from joining the rotation and Brett Anderson out with a broken finger, Colorado desperately needs Nicasio to continue his solid start. The 27-year-old Dominican Republic native threw 31 of his 99 pitches and gave up both runs in the first inning before settling down and yielding only two hits in his final five frames of the Rockies’ 3-2 victory at San Diego on Tuesday. Nicasio earned no-decisions in both career starts against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies sent RHP Jonathan Pettibone, who lost 12-1 on Friday, to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled RHP Shawn Camp.

2. Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, has missed two straight games and remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

3. Colorado hasn’t allowed an earned run in the last 23 innings.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Phillies 2