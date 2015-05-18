Preview: Phillies at Rockies

After years of despair, there is a glimmer of hope surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies, who bring a five-game winning streak into Monday’s series opener against the host Colorado Rockies. The Phillies are an even 8-8 in May while Colorado has lost 19 of their past 25 games following a 7-2 start.

Philadelphia has received a welcome boost from rookie third baseman Maikel Franco, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley over the weekend and slugged his first career home run in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Arizona. Veteran first baseman Ryan Howard and second baseman Chase Utley were both held out of the starting lineup but should return for Monday’s series opener as the Phillies look to improve on their 4-13 road record. The news is not good in Colorado, where right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is batting .197 and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has missed the last two games due to a quad injury. Catcher Nick Hundley has served as one of the club’s few bright spots while hitting 20-for-58 since April 20.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (3-3, 3.53 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.30)

Hamels recorded his second straight victory last Wednesday as he struck out nine and yielded two runs in seven innings in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. The 2008 World Series MVP improved to 10-0 in 16 starts since 2014 when the Phillies score at least three runs while he’s still pitching. Wilin Rosario is 4-for-12 with two home runs against Hamels, who is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA in eight career starts against Colorado.

Lyles’ status was in doubt after he exited last Wednesday’s start against the Angels in the first inning with a right hand injury, but he escaped with a minor bruise. The 24-year-old is winless in his last three outings and owns a 21-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first 37 2/3 innings this season. Lyles is 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, including a 1.50 ERA in two outings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies are 141-92 against NL West opponents since 2008, best among all National League teams.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon has not recorded an RBI since May 3 covering a stretch of 36 at-bats.

3. Philadelphia placed RHP Chad Billingsley on the 15-day disabled list with a right shoulder sprain and recalled RHP Hector Neris from Triple-A.

PREDICTION: Phillies 8, Rockies 5