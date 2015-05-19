Preview: Phillies at Rockies

The suddenly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the struggling Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the second of a four-game set. The Phillies, who stumbled to an 11-23 start, edged the Rockies 4-3 on Monday to win their sixth straight contest for the first time since taking seven in a row Sept. 5-12, 2012.

Ryan Howard has played a big part in Philadelphia’s resurgence, going 9-for-18 with a homer and four RBIs during a five-game hitting streak, helping the Phillies post 28 runs in six games. The Rockies left the tying run on base in the ninth inning Monday to lose for the 14th time in 16 games after a promising 11-8 start. One bright spot for the Rockies is two-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, who is starting to warm up with two homers and five RBIs in the past five contests. Colorado sends Chad Bettis to the mound looking for his second career win against veteran Aaron Harang, who has 126.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (0-0, 7.20)

Harang is off to another solid start to the season while allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts, holding teams to a .216 batting average and just two homers in 53 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old went 4-3 and limited opponents to two or fewer earned runs seven times in his first eight turns with Atlanta in 2014. Gonzalez is 6-for-15 with a homer and five walks against Harang, who is 6-6 with 4.50 ERA in 14 starts versus Colorado.

Bettis permitted four runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings without being involved in the decision of a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product, who made eight starts in 2013, is 1-5 in his career – 0-2 last year with a 9.12 ERA in 21 relief appearances. Carlos Ruiz is 3-for-3 in his career against Bettis, who has allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings in three games (one start) versus the Phillies.

WALK OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis is 8-for-20 over his last six contests and leads the team with a .341 batting average.

2. Colorado 2B D.J. LeMahieu had two hits Monday after going 5-for-39 since May 1.

3. Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon boasts 10 saves in 10 opportunities, including one in the series opener despite giving up a run.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Rockies 5