Preview: Phillies at Rockies

After ending a pair of long streaks, the Colorado Rockies seek their first set of consecutive wins in nearly a month when they continue a four-game series with Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Rockies’ 6-5 victory Tuesday ended their six-game losing streak at home and snapped the Phillies’ six-game surge, which was the longest in the National League.

Nick Hundley’s solo blast in the eighth was the difference as Colorado defeated Philadelphia for the sixth time in the last eight meetings at Coors Field. Because of a series of rainouts earlier in the season, the Rockies are in the early stages of a stretch in which they play 18 of 24 at home, where Hundley is one of many hitters to thrive. The Colorado catcher is batting .341 with all three of his homers at Coors Field this season. He and the rest of a Rockies offense that hits .290 at home will get a crack at Phillies rookie Severino Gonzalez, who is making his third career start.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Severino Gonzalez (1-1, 10.57 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-4, 4.24)

Gonzalez rebounded from a rocky major league debut late last month to pick up his first career win at Miami on May 3. He allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings before a return trip to the minors. The 22-year-old from Panama allowed a run on four hits in six innings in his last outing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Butler was 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in four April starts but has hit a wall this month. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 frames against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, walking four for the second straight start and falling to 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in May. The former first-round selection has allowed 29 hits and issued 10 walks in 22 2/3 career innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 2B Chase Utley has doubled in four straight games.

2. Colorado is batting .303 with runners in scoring position.

3. Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco, who was recalled Friday, is 7-for-16 with a homer and five RBIs over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Phillies 5