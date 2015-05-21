Preview: Phillies at Rockies

A big factor in the Philadelphia Phillies’ resurgence has been the improvement at the plate of long-time stars Ryan Howard and Chase Utley. The aging veterans look to stay hot and deliver another series win when the Phillies finish up a four-game set at Colorado on Thursday afternoon.

Howard was 3-for-5 with a home run and a double while Utley had a pair of hits and a walk in five trips to the plate in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory, the seventh in the last eight games for Philadelphia. Howard is batting .328 with four homers in May after a .194 showing in April, while Utley - who was hitting .118 as recently as last Thursday - is 7-for-16 with four doubles and four walks during a five-game hitting streak. They’ve powered up an offensive attack that averaged 2.8 runs per game prior to the 7-1 surge. The Rockies, meanwhile, had only one extra-base hit Wednesday while losing for the seventh time in their last eight home games.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-3, 5.02 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-2, 6.56)

Williams has lasted no longer than five innings in four consecutive starts, going 1-2 with a 6.52 ERA in that stretch. He let up two earned runs in five frames to get the win against Arizona his last time out in his 200th career game. Williams has allowed five runs (four earned), eight hits and walked six in 5 2/3 innings in his career at Coors Field.

De La Rosa’s status was in question due to a groin issue but a successful side session cleared the way for him to try to build off a dominant start in Los Angeles on Saturday. He limited the Dodgers to two hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings of a 7-1 victory. The 34-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.67 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia starting pitchers boast a 1.43 ERA during the 7-1 span.

2. Rockies 1B Wilin Rosario has five multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz is 6-for-11 with a pair of doubles against De La Rosa.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Rockies 4