Preview: Phillies at Rockies

Maikel Franco attempts to match the franchise record with a home run in a fifth consecutive game when the streaking Philadelphia Phillies open a four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Franco made it four straight games with a blast in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Atlanta, which was Philadelphia's fourth consecutive win and eighth in its last nine contests.

Franco is attempting to join Chase Utley (twice), Bobby Abreu, Dick Allen and Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt as the only Phillies to go deep in five straight games. "I'm just really comfortable at home plate," Franco told reporters on Wednesday after hitting his 17th homer of the season. "I see the pitches much better, and I try to see the ball and turn that into contact." Colorado has lost seven of its last eight games and has totaled only four runs in its last five defeats. DJ LeMahieu is 21-for-50 over his last 13 games to raise his batting average to .331 - the third-highest mark in the National League.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-6, 6.31 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (6-6, 5.85)

Morgan is making the start in place of the struggling Aaron Nola, who is being passed over his final start before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old Morgan was winless in eight consecutive turns before being moved to the bullpen when Vince Velasquez returned from the disabled list last month. He lasted five or fewer innings in six of his 11 starts prior to the demotion.

Bettis has been touched for 11 runs and 18 hits over 11 innings in his last two turns after winning his previous two starts. He has kept the ball in the park in each of his last four starts after serving up six home runs over his previous four outings. Bettis is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Phillies and has struggled versus Carlos Ruiz (5-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RF Peter Bourjos was hitless in three at-bats Wednesday after going 25-for-54 during his 14-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado rookie SS Trevor Story, a candidate for the final NL All-Star roster spot, is hitless in 16 at-bats over his last five games.

3. Franco is the first Philadelphia player with homers in four straight games since 1B Ryan Howard (September 2012).

PREDICTION: Phillies 8, Rockies 7