Preview: Phillies at Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be rediscovering the form that allowed them to become one of the most surprising teams through mid-May, and rookie Tommy Joseph might be getting ready to keep it going this time around. The Phillies, who have won nine of 11, look to continue their unlikely offensive surge Saturday as they play the third of four games in Colorado against the Rockies.

Philadelphia began the season 24-17 after finishing with the worst record in the majors last year and stood just one-half game behind National League East leader Washington on May 18, only to score a measly 3.4 runs while dropping 28 of their next 36 to fall as far as 13 games back in the division. Although the Phillies still rank second-to-last in the majors in runs scored, the offense started to click near the end of their long slide and the club is averaging 5.5 runs over its last 17 contests. Joseph has awaken from his own long slumber with a four-game hitting streak following an 8-for-70 slump and has homered twice over the last three games - including a pinch-hit, three-run blast in Friday's 5-3 victory that snapped Philadelphia's five-game losing streak to Colorado. The Rockies have lost eight of 10 thanks mostly to a surprisingly inconsistent offense that has scored 25 runs in nine July contests - including 11 in one game.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (6-9, 3.30 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (0-3, 3.03)

Eickhoff claimed his fourth victory in five decisions against Atlanta on Monday after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over a career-high 7 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old has hit his stride since the beginning of June, boasting a 2.25 ERA over that span while failing to yield more than three runs in any outing. Eickhoff, who never has faced Colorado, has struggled much more on the road (2-5, 4.53 ERA) than at home (4-4, 2.40).

Anderson has not given up more than three runs in any of his five career starts, but the Rockies have backed him with a total of two runs over his last two turns, resulting in a pair of losses. The Las Vegas native was on the short end of the stick again Monday against San Francisco, permitting three runs - including two homers - on four hits across six frames. Anderson has allowed a total of six runs - five earned - in three starts at Coors Field, striking out 20 over 18 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies on Friday became only the third team outside the NL West to win 100 games against the Rockies.

2. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez finished 3-for-5 on Friday and is batting .471 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 22 home games since May 15.

3. Joseph's three-run home run was the Phillies' first pinch-hit blast of the season and accounted for two fewer RBIs than he managed over his previous 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Phillies 4