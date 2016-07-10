Preview: Phillies at Rockies

Unbeaten in three straight series, the Philadelphia Phillies attempt to extend the streak when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Sunday for the finale of their four-game set. Philadelphia wrapped three-game sweeps at Arizona and against Atlanta around a series in which it took two of three from Kansas City before traveling to Colorado.

The trip has been disappointing thus far, however, as the Phillies lost two of the first three contests by a combined score of 19-5. A visit by Philadelphia has been just what Colorado needed, as the club lost seven of eight before the National League East squad came to town. The bottom of the Rockies' batting order provided plenty of pop Saturday as Tony Wolters went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while Tyler Anderson, who tossed six solid innings, was 2-for-2 with a two-run homer. Colorado has not won a series since sweeping a two-game set against the New York Yankees from June 14-15, going 0-4-2 since.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (1-2, 4.30 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (8-4, 3.08)

Eflin is coming off his first major-league victory, a complete-game triumph over Atlanta on Tuesday in which he allowed one run and six hits while registering a career-high six strikeouts. It marked the second time in three outings the 22-year-old Floridian gave up fewer than two runs, as he yielded just an unearned run over six innings of a no-decision at San Francisco on June 24. Eflin has surrendered a total of six earned runs over 26 2/3 frames in his last four turns after being tagged for eight in his major-league debut at Toronto on June 14.

Chatwood settled for a no-decision in his return from the disabled list on Tuesday after allowing two runs - one earned - and three hits in five innings at San Francisco. The 26-year-old Californian is unbeaten (2-0) in his last four outings, giving up a total of eight earned runs over 21 1/3 frames, and has won four of his last five decisions. Chatwood has yet to lose to Philadelphia, going 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 1B Tommy Joseph has enjoyed playing at Coors Field as he is 5-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs in two contests.

2. Thanks to injuries to Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets and Dexter Fowler of the Chicago Cubs, Colorado OF Carlos Gonzalez will be in the starting lineup for the NL in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

3. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola is expected to start against Miami on July 18 after being skipped over his final outing due to fatigue.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Phillies 4