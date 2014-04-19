Tulowitzki’s patience, power lead Rockies to win

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies cleanup hitter Troy Tulowitzki used his patience first and then his power to help the Rockies wallop the Philadelphia Phillies 12-1 on Friday.

He went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and a crucial walk and had five RBIs, all with two out. Tulowitzki singled home a run in the sixth. He hit a three-run homer in the

second, doubled home a run in the fourth and drew a 14-pitch walk from Jonathan Pettibone that loaded the bases with one out in the first, setting the stage for a four-run inning. The at-bat was the longest of Tulowitzki’s career. He fouled off nine pitches, including eight in succession with the count 3-2 before drawing the walk.

“You just keep on fouling away pitches and you try to get one you like,” Tulowitzki said. “I ended up drawing a walk out of it. But I think more than anything that at-bat set up my day. I saw so many pitches from him, I think that helped my second and third at-bat, more so than just that one.”

The Phillies had decided before the game that Pettibone would be optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley afterward and reliever Shawn Camp would be recalled to join the team Saturday. Cole Hamels has completed a rehab assignment and will replace Pettibone in the rotation.

Referring to the eight successive foul balls by Tulowitzki, Pettibone said, “I kind of threw everything I could at that point. At the same time, I didn’t want to give in. That was a big situation. First and second, one out, so I didn’t want to, for one, walk him or, two, give him something to drive. I just kept battling and battling. Tip my hat to him. He’s a heck of a hitter. He did his job today.”

Tulowitzki is trying to cut down his strikeouts this season, and the Rockies shortstop has 11 walks and seven strikeouts in 63 plate appearances this season.

Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood held the Phillies hitless for 4 2/3 innings and limited them to two singles -- their only hits -- and one unearned run in seven innings. He got 14 outs on ground balls and recorded one walk and six strikeouts.

“The hitters were saying his fastball had some late life on it, both directions,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He had a fastball to the lefties that would dart in on them. Then he had one going the other way. The guys just did not get a good look at him. Two hits for the game, one of them a pinch hit (by Jayson Nix).”

Pettibone gave up a career-high eight runs in four innings. He has made 20 career starts. He is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 18 starts away from Coors Field and 0-2 with an 18.00 ERA in two starts at Coors.

“Pitching behind in the count and pitching elevated fastballs is a tough combination,” Sandberg said of Pettibone. When asked whether Tulowitzki’s 14-pitch walk sucked the wind out of his starter, Sandberg said, “Yeah, in some regards. Still even those pitches were up in the zone a little bit. Just didn’t have a pitch to get him out. He threw a lot of pitches and he elevated pitches that weren’t missed tonight.”

Catcher Wilin Rosario had three RBIs and first baseman Justin Morneau had two for the Rockies, who tied their season high in runs and set a season high with 18 hits. Every position player who started for the Rockies had at least one hit. In addition to Tulowitzki, both right fielder Charlie Blackmon and center fielder Drew Stubbs had three hits.

“We set a tough tone for ourselves and got behind the eight ball, really,” Sandberg said. “Pitched behind in the count, and they were on fastballs in fastball counts. They didn’t miss any.”

After his epic walk, Tulowitzki came up after Pettibone intentionally walked left fielder Carlos Gonzalez with a runner on second. After Pettibone went to 3-0, Sandberg said he ordered the walk because he thought Gonzalez might be swinging at the next pitch. Tulowitzki followed with a three-run homer, launching Pettibone’s 0-1 fastball over the wall in center to give the Rockies a 7-0 lead.

“I didn’t really take any offense,” Tulowitzki said. “I would have done the same thing if I was on the other side. You get a good hitter in a 3-0 count, chances are they’re going to hurt you. You’ll take your chances with the next guy and start over.”

NOTES: Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) allowed one run in seven innings Thursday in his third rehab start for high Class A Clearwater. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said he is “leaning” toward having Hamels start Wednesday at Los Angeles, with one additional day of rest to keep RHP A.J. Burnett slotted between LHP Cliff Lee and Hamels in the rotation. ... Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer did not play. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego in the seventh inning with a left hamstring cramp. ... Rockies RHP Jhoulys Chacin (left shoulder strain) could throw up to 65 pitches Saturday for high Class A Modesto in his second rehab start.