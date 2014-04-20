Lyles leads Rockies to third straight win

DENVER -- Jordan Lyles has taken full advantage of his opportunity to start for the Colorado Rockies. On Saturday night, he became their first starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season as the Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1.

The victory gave the Rockies a season-high three-game winning streak and extended the torment for Phillies starter Kyle Kendrick, whose career-high losing streak was extended to seven games.

Lyles allowed one unearned run in seven innings. He gave up five singles and got 14 outs on ground balls.

“The base hits weren’t hit too hard,” Lyles said, “and overall it was just a good night, when you’re seeing that type of contact. We relied on the fastball, the sinker, and it was there for us.”

Lyles was supposed to begin the season in the Triple-A Colorado Springs rotation. But at the end of spring training, Tyler Chatwood suffered a hamstring injury. Lyles replaced him in the Rockies’ rotation and in four starts has gone 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA.

On Saturday, Lyles left after giving up a leadoff single to third baseman Cody Asche to start the eighth. Left-hander Boone Logan relieved Lyles and threw wide of first base after fielding pinch hitter John Mayberry Jr.’s dribbler to the third base side of the mound. The runners moved up on center fielder Ben Revere’s grounder to first base.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ grounder to shortstop scored Asche, but Logan struck out second baseman Chase Utley to end the inning. LaTroy Hawkins retired the side in order in the ninth and earned his fifth save.

The Phillies have scored two runs in their past four games, two of them coming at hitter-friendly Coors Field. And they became the first team since the Florida Marlins (Sept. 12-16, 1993) to go four consecutive games without an extra-base hit.

“We’re a better team than this,” Revere said. “One of these games we’re going to really explode and we’re going go from there. We’ve got the talent. We’ve got the hitters. So it’s all going to come together and then we’ll be rolling.”

Kendrick allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. His record fell to 0-2 despite a 3.60 ERA. The last Phillies starter to have a losing streak of seven games or more was Omar Daal, who lost seven consecutive starts from Aug. 13 to Sept. 16, 2000.

First baseman Justin Morneau hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Rockies, who scored their first run in the third when a play at home plate was overturned because of the collision rule involving a catcher.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado led off the inning with a single that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, tying his career-high.

He broke for second, and second baseman DJ Lemahieu grounded a hit-and-run single through the area vacated by Rollins, who went to cover second base. Arenado kept running, and third base coach Stu Cole waived him home when he saw left fielder Domonic Brown throw to Utley at second. He made a perfect throw to catcher Carlos Ruiz, and home plate umpire Tim Welke called the sliding Arenado out.

But, after a crew chief review requested by Rockies manager Walt Weiss that lasted 1 minute, 38 seconds, the run was allowed when it was determined that Ruiz had blocked the plate before receiving the ball.

“Exact same play we had four (actually five) days ago at our place,” said Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, referring to a fifth-inning play Sunday when Tony Gwynn Jr. was called out when it was ruled that Miami catcher Jeff Mathis had not blocked Gwynn’s path. “Both went against us. Two different interpretations of the same play.”

Sandberg said Saturday’s interpretation was correct.

“It looked like from the dugout that the plate might have been blocked,” Weiss said. “It’s a tough play, a tough rule and maybe it’s open to interpretation a little bit, but that’s how I saw it and that’s what I said to Tim Welke, that the pathway for the runner was blocked. I thought we had a pretty good chance (of getting a favorable ruling), but you never know.”

Kendrick was also pitching Sunday when the Phillies lost a challenge on a sliding play at the plate.

“I guess that’s why we have it,” Kendrick said of the replays instituted this season, “but it’s frustrating when it doesn’t go (your way). Stuff like that, you wish you didn’t have it.”

NOTES: Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki has had five career games with at least five RBIs while batting as a shortstop, including Friday when he drove in five runs. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no other active shortstop has had more. ... Sandberg officially named LHP Cole Hamels, who has been out all season with left biceps tendinitis, as the starter Wednesday at Los Angeles. It will be Hamels’ 2014 Phillies debut.