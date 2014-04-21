Phillies end offensive slump, edge Rockies 10-9

DENVER -- The Philadelphia Phillies ended their prolonged offensive slump on Sunday but blew three leads and had to stage a late comeback to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-9 and avoid a three-game series sweep.

The game ended with a surreal scene, the Phillies on the field to celebrate their triumph while the umpires reviewed a play at first base and the Rockies hopeful the game would continue. The initial ruling was upheld that first baseman John Mayberry Jr. had his foot on the base when he made a backhanded pickup of third baseman Freddy Galvis’ low throw with runners on first and second. Galvis charged a chopper hit by outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

“Coors Field special,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Replays right down to the end.”

Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau, who had five RBIs, hit a two-run homer tie the game at 8 in the seventh.

First baseman Ryan Howard went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Phillies and finished a double shy of the team’s first cycle since David Bell in 2004 and their first cycle on the road since Johnny Callison in 1963.

Howard, who hit a two-run homer in the third, singled home a run in the seventh and took second when right fielder Brandon Barnes charged Howard’s ball and had it skip by him for what was ruled an error. The Phillies scored three runs to go ahead 8-6 in that inning with Howard’s hit netting the second run.

The Phillies will ask Major League Baseball to review the play, and Howard had the ball from that at-bat in his locker, already authenticated by an MLB official.

“My goal was just to get the run home,” said Howard, who came up with one out and a runner on third. “That’s what I was worried about more than anything else. If it turns into a cycle, that’d be great.”

Said Barnes: “I was going hard at it, thinking maybe it was a play I could make a dive on. At the last second, I realized I probably wouldn’t make it. So I tried to block it up, and it got through my arm.”

The Phillies pounced on Matt Belisle (0-2) for two runs in the eighth to go ahead 10-8. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, singled home the first run. The second run scored when second baseman Chase Utley grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Blackmon led off the eighth with a home run against reliever Antonio Bastardo that cut the Phillies’ lead to 10-9. Center fielder Drew Stubbs doubled with one out and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was intentionally walked so the left-handed Bastardo could pitch to Morneau, who ran the count from 1-2 to full before flailing at a slider that was low and away.

A replay review ended the Phillies’ ninth and resulted in an overturned call that cost them a run.

First base umpire Tim Timmons called Galvis safe after second baseman Josh Rutledge bobbled his grounder. Right fielder Marlon Byrd scored on the play, but Galvis was ruled out after a one-minute review.

Mayberry’s play ended a 4-hour, 8-minute marathon and enabled closer Jonathan Papelbon to earn his fifth save. He gave up a leadoff single to third baseman Nolan Arenado to start the ninth. After second baseman Josh Rutledge sacrificed him to second, catcher Jordan Pacheco was hit with a pitch. But pinch hitter Wilin Rosario popped out.

The Phillies had scored three runs, two of them unearned, in their previous four games on seven singles.

They had not produced an extra-base hit during that span, making them the first team to go four consecutive games without an extra-base hit since the 1993 Florida Marlins. That drought lasted 130 plate appearances and ended when Rollins homered in the first. That was the first of 15 Phillies hits, including seven for extra bases.

The teams combined for 30 hits and each used six pitchers. This was Philadelphia’s lone regular-season trip to Coors Field this year and the first for Sandberg as their manager.

Asked if he could picture managing 81 home games at Coors Field, Sandberg said, “I couldn’t imagine. You have to strap it on every day and buckle up and go through some pitchers every day.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning with left knee tendinitis. He said he has been dealing with it and expected to play Monday. ... Aided by a replay review, the Phillies pulled off a 6-2-5-4 double play in the sixth inning. SS Jimmy Rollins made a diving stop on a grounder hit by PH Corey Dickerson, threw home and C Jordan Pacheco, who broke from third, was caught in a rundown as Dickerson reached second. 2B Chase Utley, who tagged Dickerson, said he had his foot off the base, a call that was upheld after a 1-minute, 24-second review. ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis), who will make his 2014 debut Wednesday at Los Angeles, is 1-4 with a 9.55 ERA in his season debuts since 2009 and has not lasted longer than 5 1/3 innings in any of those five starts. But Hamels is 6-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 starts against the Dodgers and 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts at Dodger Stadium. ... Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer did not play for the third straight game. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego with cramping in his left hamstring. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado was picked off and caught stealing in a prolonged rundown that went 1-3-6-1-4-2-5 to end the third inning.