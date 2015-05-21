Gonzalez guides Phillies past Rockies

DENVER -- Severino Gonzalez took advantage of an ideal night to pitch at Coors Field, and the rookie starter worked five dazzling innings Wednesday as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

Taking the turn of injured Chad Billingsley, Gonzalez, 22, made his third major league start and threw 45 of 65 pitches for strikes on a cold, damp night -- 40 degrees with 100 percent humidity when the game began.

Gonzalez (2-1) retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up five singles and one run during his final two innings. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg then turned the game over to his bullpen.

“They started to get some wood on the ball,” Sandberg said of the Colorado batters, “and then it was the start of third time through the lineup. So he did a nice job. For a young kid, (he) really handled the conditions out there, too.”

Two early two-run rallies held up for the Phillies, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Philadelphia scored two unearned runs with two out in the first, aided by Rockies starter Eddie Butler’s throwing error in what turned into a 43-pitch inning. Butler (2-5) left after giving up two more runs in the third, the first on first baseman Ryan Howard’s home run. In 77 pitches, Butler allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks.

Consecutive two-out singles by second baseman Chase Utley and first baseman Howard began the rally in the first. Third baseman Maikel Franco hit a slow bouncer that Butler fielded on the third base side of the mound. The pitcher made a rushed, off-balance throw that was low, and the ball went between the legs of first baseman Wilin Rosario. Utley scored on the play, and right fielder Jeff Francouer followed with a run-scoring single.

“I bounced off the mound pretty quick, grabbed the ball barehanded,” said Butler, who has worked four innings or less in three of his past four starts. “I figured he was farther down the line. I didn’t get my head around to see where he was, and I didn’t hear anything if I had time or not. I didn’t want to airmail it; I figured bouncing it was a better option. I went back and looked at the video. I clearly had a lot of time, and I could have set myself and made a good throw.”

Howard, who finished a triple shy of the cycle and is hitting .328 with four homers and 10 RBIs this month, hit his eighth homer, a mammoth shot to left-center that went an estimated 454 feet.

“It was a breaking ball, just left up,” Howard said. “I hit it pretty flush, and I had a pretty good feeling that it was going to go. It felt good to be able to get the fat part of the bat on the ball.”

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon led off the fourth with a single, the Rockies’ first hit. He stole second and scored on right fielder Carlos Gonzalez’s one-out single to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 4-1. Carlos Gonzalez dashed to third on a two-out single by Rosario, whose baserunning gaffe ended any hopes the Rockies had for a bigger inning.

Rosario tried to take second, but shortstop Freddy Galvis took the throw from left fielder Ben Revere and cut Rosario down at second to end the inning.

The Rockies, who lost for the 15th time in their past 18 games, scored a run in the seventh. Rosario led off with a bloop double when Francoeur appeared to lose the ball in lights. Rosario took third on a flyout and scored on catcher Nick Hundley’s grounder.

Closer Jonathan Papelbon set the side down in order in the ninth for his 11th save in as many opportunities, sealing the win for Severino Gonzalez.

In two starts earlier this season for the Phillies, Severino Gonzalez went 1-1 with a 10.57 ERA.

“He works quick, he throws strikes, he’s not afraid to pitch inside,” Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure said. “And he’s cocky in a good way. His stuff is average, but what makes guys to me better than they are is their attitude and confidence. He has all that.”

NOTES: By striking out just four times, the Rockies ended their franchise-record streak of seven consecutive games with 10 or more whiffs. ... Rockies OF Brandon Barnes was recalled from Albuquerque, and OF Drew Stubbs was optioned to the Triple-A club. ... Colorado RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) will make his third rehab appearance Thursday for Albuquerque and could be activated Saturday when the Rockies are scheduled to play a doubleheader with the Giants. ... Phillies first base coach Juan Samuel will not be with the team Thursday and Friday while he attends the graduation of his daughter from law school at Barry University in Orlando, Fla. ... Phillies RHP Hector Neris was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Tuesday night’s game, and RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled Wednesday to start against the Rockies.