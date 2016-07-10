Big inning lifts Rockies past Phillies

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies starter Tyler Anderson hit the trifecta Saturday night: first hit, first home run and first victory.

In his sixth career start, Anderson's milestones helped the Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3.

He singled in third and came up again in the fifth with two outs, a runner on first and the Rockies trailing 2-0.

Asked how close he was to pinch-hitting for Anderson, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, "About as close as you can get."

But with no runner in scoring position, the Rockies' bullpen a bit short and Anderson saying he could go out for the sixth, Weiss let Anderson hit. He drove Jared Eickhoff's first pitch into the right field stands to tie the game.

Anderson then worked the sixth and watched his teammates erupt for six runs in the bottom of that inning to blow the game open.

"Not something to dwell on but something to remember for sure," Anderson (1-3) said of his historic game.

His home run was the first by a Rockies pitcher since Kyle Kendrick went deep at San Diego on Sept. 7, 2015.

Anderson is the second Rockies pitcher to record his first career hit, home run and win in the same game. Jason Jennings accomplished those feats in major league debut in a 10-0 win at Shea Stadium against the New York Mets on Aug. 23, 2001.

Anderson gave up a career-high nine hits and two runs in six innings, didn't issue a walk and struck out six while throwing 105 pitches.

He gave credit to catcher Tony Wolters, whose first career triple drove in three runs and highlighted the six-run sixth.

"That's how you know he's a big league pitcher," Wolters said. "He got through a game with zero of his pitches, no command whatsover. But he got through. He grinded. That's how you know he's a man and a big leaguer. I'm truly proud of him."

Jordan Lyles gave up one run in the final three innings to earn his second career save and first with the Rockies. The other was Aug. 26, 2013, at the Chicago White Sox while pitching for the Houston Astros. That was a one-batter save with the bases loaded.

Wolters' triple drove Phillies starter Jerad Eickoff (6-10) from the games after 5 1/3 innings. The Rockies scored their first run in the big sixth on Carlos Gonzalez's broken-bat ground out. DJ LeMahieu, who led off with a single and dashed to third on Nolan Arenado's double, scored on the out.

Eickhoff then contributed mightily to his own demise. He hit Trevor Story with a pitch and issued consecutive walks to Daniel Descalso and Mark Reynolds to force in a run and make it 4-2.

Wolters then lined his triple into the right field corner. Severino Gonzalez came on and gave up a double to Brandon Barnes, who pinch hit for Anderson.

"Should I have minimized it a little better?" Eickhoff said. "I think so, no doubt."

The win was just the third in 11 games for the Rockies. The Phillies have dropped two straight for the first time since their nine-game losing streak June 14-22.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the second on a home run by Tommy Joseph, who went 4-for-4, finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored the Phillies' three runs. The four hits were a career-high for Joseph, who hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead homer Friday night and has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

The Phillies added a run in the fourth on a single by Carlos Ruiz, who was 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position. The hit came after Joseph led off with a double and took third on a fly to deep center.

Cesar Hernandez followed Ruiz with a hit, but Anderson retired Tyler Goeddel on a fly out and struck out Eickhoff.

"Tony was the only effective thing back there," Anderson said, summing up his outing. "I was really struggling with command of all my pitches, and nothing seemed to be working right. They hit a lot of balls hard for outs, too. Tony calmed me down and tried to keep me in the game."

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was named as an injury replacement to start Tuesday for the National League in the All-Star Game at San Diego after initially being selected as a reserve. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) will throw a simulated game Sunday that could last three innings or 45 pitches. He last pitched for the Rockies on June 8. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman (strained left oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera was not in the lineup after fouling a ball off his right foot in the ninth inning Friday. He is not expected to miss more than one day and will not miss the All-Star Game. ... Phillies RHP Aaron Nola, who was scratched from his start Thursday to give him a breather, threw a two-inning simulated game. He will throw a side session Friday when the Phillies return after the All-Star break. ... Phillies RHP Jeanmar Gomez's 24 saves before the All-Star break are tied for the most in club history with Steve Bedrosian (1987) and Jose Mesa (2001). ... Phillies 1B Tommy Joseph, who hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh that gave the Phillies the lead in their 5-3 win Friday, became the first Phillies rookie to hit a pinch-hit, game-winning home run in the seventh inning or later since Mike Rogodzinski on June 25, 1973.