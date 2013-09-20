Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

For over a month, Kyle Kendrick tried to pitch through pain. The results in the box scores were not encouraging, however.

Kendrick has a 6.90 ERA in nine starts since July 31. He’d given up 66 hits in 45 2/3 innings.

Something had to be done, so Kendrick finally admitted to right shoulder discomfort. But an MRI revealed more encouraging news: the 29-year-old right-hander has rotator cuff tendonitis and was cleared to begin playing catch Friday, with 10 games remaining in the Phillies schedule.

Kendrick, who had his start skipped this week, hopes to make his final two starts of the season.

“It was to the point where I wanted to get it checked out, because it wasn’t going away,” Kendrick said. “It put my mind at ease. Hopefully, I’ll feel better tomorrow and play some light catch Friday. ... Some tendinitis. A little bit of fraying, but nothing crazy. Nothing most pitchers don’t have.”

Kendrick was arguably the Phillies most consistent starting pitcher in the first two months of the 2013 season. On June 8, following his 13th start of the season, Kendrick had a 3.22 ERA.

But Kendrick’s season quickly took a turn in the other direction: he has a 6.49 ERA in 13 starts since the beginning of July. Kendrick, who has never been on the disabled list in his career, is entering a crucial offseason.

In the final year of a two-year, $7.5 million deal, Kendrick is eligible for salary arbitration this winter. He can become a free agent after the 2014 season.

“It’s obviously frustrating,” Kendrick said. “You want to pitch well every time you’re out there. My second half is not what I’ve wanted, what the organization wanted, nor what the fans wanted. But it’s a game, and the guys I‘m facing are trying to do well also. The main thing is my health right now, knowing where it’s at. And that’s good. Hopefully I can get those two more starts and finish strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-81

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Phillies (Cole Hamels, 8-13, 3.48) at Mets (Daisuke Matsuzaka, 1-3, 6.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Friday’s starter, is 4-0 with five no-decisions over his last nine starts. The last time out he beat the Nationals, going six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He struck out five and walked three. He is 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA against the Mets in his career, 7-12 with a 4.29 ERA lifetime.

--RHP Zach Miner made a spot start against Miami on Wednesday in place of Kyle Kendrick, after appearing 13 times in relief. He pitched three shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking two.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick said Wednesday that the MRI he underwent on Tuesday on his ailing right shoulder showed tendinitis in his rotator cuff and slight fraying. Pending a visit to New York Mets team physician Thursday, he has been cleared to play catch Friday, and hopes to make his last two starts of the season. Phillies interim manager Ryne Sandberg would not say whether he will use Kendrick again or not.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-5 with a two-run single Wednesday against the Marlins and has an RBI in five straight games for the first time since April 24-28, 2009. Utley had 10 RBIs in the three-game series against Miami, his most in a three-game span since he had 10 from May 26-28, 2008. He is hitting .379 over his last 13 games, raising his average for the season to .279. He also has 18 homers and 68 RBIs.

--LHP Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday night against Miami, and has limited left-handed hitters to an .077 average over his last 24 appearances, equaling the best mark in the majors over that span. For the season Diekman is 1-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 42 games.

--CF Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .380 over his last 14 games, raising his average from .222 to .320. Hernandez, promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sept. 1, has made 12 starts in center field and seven at second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was frustrating at the end. Second and third, no outs, but we couldn’t execute.” -- Interim manager Ryne Sandberg, after a 4-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (shoulder tendonitis) underwent an MRI exam Sept. 17 that revealed tendonitis and was scratched from his Sept. 18 start. Kendrick, who wil resume throwing Sept. 20, hopes to make his final two starts of the 2013 season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--RHP Michael Stutes (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf