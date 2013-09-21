Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

Since winning the World Series six years ago, the Phillies have retained a good chunk of their veteran core (Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, etc.) but have also watched others depart as free agents (Jayson Werth, Shane Victorino, Pat Burrell). One of the last standing members of that core is set to hit free agency, and his hot bat may force the Phillies hand.

Carlos Ruiz, who struggled in the first half of the season, has regained his All-Star form as the 2013 season draws to a close. The veteran catcher is hitting .323 with a .375 OBP and .879 OPS in 38 games since the end of July.

Ruiz, who turns 35 in January, is in the final year of a deal that paid him $13.35 million in the last four seasons. Ruiz has hit .299 with an .819 OPS over the time of that deal.

Interim manager Ryne Sandberg, whose own return isn’t guaranteed but is heavily rumored, thinks the right-handed hitting Ruiz would be an asset for the 2014 Phillies, who lost 6-4 to the Mets on Friday.

“I‘m pretty confident that he’d be a nice piece next year,” Sandberg said. “The way he’s playing now at his age, the way he works, a quality bat from the right side -- I think that all comes into play going into next year, along with his experience and leadership. How many games would he catch would be something (to consider). You need a backup catcher to handle the rest of the load without a big drop-off there. From what I’ve seen, he’s playing as about as well as he can play.”

Ruiz has come a long way since the start of the 2013 season.

Ruiz sat out the first 25 games while serving a suspension after failing a drug test for the use of Adderall. A little more than two weeks upon returning to the lineup, Ruiz suffered a hamstring injury and missed another month.

Ruiz was hitting .235 with two-extra base hits when he returned to the lineup in mid-June.

“He fell behind and I think in a lot of ways, he was behind with timing and major league pitching and all that,” Sandberg said. “Just a lot of things. Just being behind in the season where he’s normally at. I understand what that feels like. Then you try and do too much to get it all back at one time.”

Ruiz is hitting .293 in 70 games since returning from the DL on June 18.

“I think he’s just confident,” Sandberg said. “I think he’s confident with where he’s at and he’s swinging a hot bat.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-82

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Mets (Dillon Gee, 11-10, 3.47) at Phillies (Tyler Cloyd, 2-5, 5.06)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cloyd, Saturday’s starter, is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA since being recalled by the Phillies on Sept. 2. In two career starts against the Mets, Cloyd is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and .204 opponents’ batting average.

--LHP Cole Hamels, Friday’s starter, allowed six earned runs in seven innings for the loss. The last time Hamels allowed six or more earned runs was May 31. Prior to Friday’s start, Hamels had thrown 10 consecutive quality starts.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder) has been shut down for the season, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. RHP Zach Miner will take his spot in the rotation. Kendrick underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed tendinitis in his rotator cuff. Kendrick went 10-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 30 starts this season. Before the All-Star break, Kendrick won eight games and posted a 3.68 ERA. After the All-Star break, he won two games and posted a 6.91 ERA.

--RHP Michael Stutes was reinstated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Stutes had been sidelined since late June with biceps tendinitis. Before landing on the DL, Stutes had a 5.17 ERA in 14 games out of the bullpen this season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 in the loss. He’s batting .412 over his last nine games with six walks and eight runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes it takes a losing season to build and start the process (of rebuilding). With that, a lot of these guys have had a chance to play and gain experience and that’s where you start the rebuilding process. I think there are a lot of good things that have been going on the last few weeks.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after a 6-4 loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) was scratched from his Sept. 18 start. He has been shut down for the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--RHP Michael Stutes (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25 and activated Set. 20.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf