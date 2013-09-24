Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

When the Phillies left Nationals Park at the end of the 2012 season -- an 81-81 campaign -- Jimmy Rollins still believed that his team was the one that was in charge of the National League East and not the division champion Washington Nationals.

“But with us being healthy, you know, they’re still second place,” Rollins said. “But we weren‘t.”

So as the 2013 Phillies, 4-0 losers to Miami on Monday, embarked on their final road trip of the season, the question was asked of Rollins on Sunday about whether he still believed the Phils were the elite class of the division they ruled from 2007-11.

“There’s a lot of talented teams in the division,” Rollins said. “The team that we had in the past definitely was. The team that we have going forward, we’ll figure that out. There’s a lot of new pieces. We’ve got a lot of young players with big eyes and a lot of hopes and wishes. It’s our part to make them come true.”

Even with an offseason that could see some changes and after a disastrous campaign that resulted in their first losing season since 2002, the Phillies sound like a team that believes they can contend with the Braves and Nationals.

“I think we have a very nice core of veteran players that will help lead the way, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, just to name a few,” newly named Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “I think the bullpen has come a long way with the young arms this year in a growing year where that bullpen could actually be a bright spot next year, which could be a big help. Along with other decisions that have to be made and players to be talked about, I do like the fact the young players and how they’ve played and how they might fit in next year bringing energy and athleticism to the team. And with that combination the goal is to contend every year and to get to a World Series.”

Health may be the key point of importance. Ryan Howard and Ben Revere both missed significant time as the season went along. So did Roy Halladay and a number of bullpen arms, including set-up man Mike Adams.

With an aging team, however, some would say that was bound to happen.

“I think health is big,” second baseman Chase Utley said. “I think getting some of our guys back in the lineup is important. I think our bullpen from the beginning of the season to the end of the season has come around. Hopefully, they can carry that into next year. There are some guys that can keep going into next year.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-85

STREAK: Lost five

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Phillies (Zach Miner, 0-1, 3.22) at Marlins (Henderson Alvarez, 4-5, 4.05)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Miner will make his second career start against the Marlins and also his second this month. On Sept. 18, he pitched three scoreless innings against Miami in a game the Marlins won 4-3. For his career, Miner, 31, is 25-21 with a 4.18 ERA. This is fourth major league team, and he signed a minor league deal with the Phillies before this season started.

--RHP Roy Halladay lasted just one-third of an inning against the Marlins on Monday in the shortest start of the eight-time All-Star’s career. He was removed due to “right arm fatigue”. He faced just three batters -- two of whom drew walks -- and threw 16 pitches. Only five of those were strikes and nothing faster than 83 mph. This has been a troubling season for Halladay, 36. He entered Monday with a 4-4 record and a 6.71 ERA. His ERA went up to 6.82 after Monday. It is by far Halladay’s worse season since 2000, which is before he went on to win two Cy Young awards.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick was placed on the disabled list Monday due to tendinitis in his right shoulder. He finished 10-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 30 starts. But the real story is that Kendrick started well and then had a brutal finish -- 3-9 with a 6.45 ERA in his final 14 starts.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo will not rejoin the Phillies this season. Bastardo’s 50-game suspension for being part of the Biogenesis scandal will end Sunday, when the Phillies will activate him from afar.

--SS Jimmy Rollins is one homer away from having 200 for his career. If he gets it, he would be one of just 19 MLB players to have 200 homers, 100 triples and 400 doubles. Of the 18 players who have accomplished the feat, 15 are already in the Hall of Fame.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Roy left with dead-arm symptoms. It’s a possible result of his workouts and his rehab. He felt it coming on just a little bit in his last start.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, on RHP Roy Halladay, who lasted just one-third of an inning in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) was scratched from his Sept. 18 and placed in the 15-day disabled list Sept. 23. He has been shut down for the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf