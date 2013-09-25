Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

Three years and four months ago, Roy Halladay was on top of the baseball world in Miami.

He threw the 20th perfect game in baseball history on May 29, 2010, against the Marlins. He went on to pitch the second postseason no-hitter later that season and collect the second Cy Young Award of his career, too.

But that was three years ago. Halladay is now a 36-year-old coming off mid-May shoulder surgery. And his last start of the season was over after just 16 pitches -- he came out of Monday night’s game in Miami after facing just three hitters and recording one out. The reason: arm fatigue.

Halladay spoke to the surgeon who performed his shoulder surgery, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, after the outing and deemed his season over. He was scheduled to make his final start Saturday in Atlanta.

“He said you just need rest,” Halladay said of the doctor’s advice. “You need three weeks or more of rest. After the surgery and the whole process of coming back, I only had 3-4 days where I did nothing. He said he was surprised I was going to last this long, that I wasn’t going to get tired sooner.”

After battling arm injuries the last two seasons and with his 37th birthday coming in May, Halladay’s future is uncertain. He will be a free agent for the first time in his career.

“I don’t know what the future is going to hold, but I want to go somewhere that wants me and somewhere that is going to have a shot (to win),” Halladay said. “Like I’ve always told you guys, I hope that’s here. ... If things go the way that I’ve been told they’re going to go and the way I expect them to go, I‘m going to be competitive next year. I’ve never given up the hope I could pitch here again. But obviously that’s a mutual decision. Fortunately for a while I get to work out in Clearwater (Fla.), so they’ll get to see me more than anybody.”

The Phillies, a team once built around strong starting pitching, have little stability in their 2014 rotation beyond Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels. Even with the risk Halladay presents, however, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. isn’t opposed to bringing the veteran back.

“(There’s risk), but we also want to create as much depth as we can,” Amaro said. “We have to talk internally more about Doc. But Doc’s a pretty special guy. And if there was somebody that was going to come back and be an effective pitcher, it would be him. We’ll have to see whether we think he can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-85

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Phillies (Cole Hamels, 8-14, 3.62) at Marlins (Brad Hand, 1-1, 3.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, who has a career-low eight wins, will make his final start of the season Wednesday against the Marlins. Hamels’ previous low for wins was nine in his rookie year of 2006. His ERA (3.62) would be his highest since 2009. On Wednesday, Hamels will go for career win No. 100. He has a 3.16 career ERA against the Marlins but only a 9-12 record.

--RHP Zach Miner went four innings and allowed four hits, two walks and one run in his start Tuesday against the Marlins. He left the game with a 2-1 lead, having thrown 76 pitches, including 41 strikes.

--SS Jimmy Rollins, who doubled Monday and again Tuesday, is the 33rd player to hit at least 33 two-baggers in 10 straight seasons.

--C Cameron Rupp, 24, made just his second big-league start Tuesday, playing in place of Carlos Ruiz, who was rested. Rupp, a native of Dallas, is a 6-foot-1, 240-pound former Texas Longhorn. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday.

--RHP Roy Halladay, who lasted just one-third inning against the Marlins on Monday in the shortest start of the eight-time All-Star’s career, is a free agent after this season. He seems a long shot to return to a rotation that has but two sure bets: Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Roy Halladay (right arm fatigue) has been shut down for the season. He was removed from the Sept. 23 game in Miami after retiring just one batter in the first inning.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 14. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf