Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

In June of 2000, Zach Miner’s professional baseball career began when he was drafted in the fourth round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves. He was selected one pick after the Montreal Expos took a pitcher named Cliff Lee.

Miner is now in the same rotation as Lee, although both took very different routes. Before joining the Phillies last month, Miner hadn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2009, when Lee was a World Series star for the team.

With a rash of injuries to the current pitching staff, Miner was summoned to the major leagues for the first time in four years in August and plugged into the rotation last week.

Miner held the Marlins to one run in four innings in a 2-1 win on Tuesday night. He has allowed just one run in seven innings in back-to-back spot starts.

“Zach did a nice job,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That was a good lift for us on a semi-bullpen day.”

Miner is scheduled to make a third start in the Phillies final game of the season Sunday at Turner Field.

“It’s been a long couple of years,” Miner said. “I‘m very grateful for the opportunity the Phillies are giving me. I get to start. It’s great. If I was throwing the seventh or eighth or mopping up, I’d have fun doing that, too.”

Miner has a 3.08 ERA in 15 games with the Phillies, 3-2 losers to Miami on Wednesday. Since allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in one-third of an inning Aug. 10, Miner has a 2.53 ERA in his last 12 games.

“I wish I could be more pitch-efficient with these two outings and eat some more innings up,” Miner said. “I‘m just trying to get guys out. Overall, I’ve been happy. We won (Tuesday).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-86

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Phillies (Tyler Cloyd, 2-6, 5.40) at Braves (David Hale, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels made his final start of the season Wednesday against the Marlins and got a no-decision. He pitched six innings and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs, striking out six. Hamels was denied what would have been career win No. 100 and he finished the year with an 8-14 record, the lowest amount of wins in his big-league career.

--RHP Tyler Cloyd will make his 11th start of the season Thursday when he faces the Braves. It will be his first appearance against Atlanta. In 17 career appearances -- including 16 starts -- Cloyd is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA.

--3B Cody Asche earned an endorsement Wednesday from manager Ryne Sandberg. The manager said Asche is his “leading contender” to start the 2014 season at the hot corner. The Phillies have not had a home-grown 3B start a season since Scott Rolen in 2002. Asche went 0-for-1 Wednesday as a pinch-hitter and is hitting .247.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez is a strong contender to pitch in the Phillies’ rotation next year. The Cuban-born Gonzalez signed a three-year, $12 million contract late last month, and the Phils are expecting big things.

--2B Chase Utley is hitting .375 in his past six games against the Marlins. He has 10 RBIs during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a heck of an attempt. He had no chance to turn two.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, on an error by Jimmy Rollins on a throw to home that led to the winning run scoring in a 3-2 defeat to Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Roy Halladay (right arm fatigue) was removed from the Sept. 23 game in the first inning, and he was shut down for the season.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 14. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf