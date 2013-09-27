Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

In less than two weeks, the Phillies will reach the two-year anniversary of their last postseason game. That anniversary also happens to be the same day Ryan Howard’s career took an unfortunate turn.

In Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, the last playoff game the Phillies appeared in, Howard ruptured his Achilles on the final play. He missed the first three months of the 2012 season while recovering from surgery and was out for the final three months of this season while rehabbing from a left knee injury that was the result of overcompensating upon returning from the first injury.

Howard is confident he will return in 2014 to play a full, healthy season for the first time in three years. His goals and motivations are simple.

“That I‘m healthy, No. 1,” Howard said. “And that I‘m capable of doing the things I can do.”

After hitting 198 home runs in the four-year stretch between 2006 and 2009, Howard slipped some in 2010 and 2011, but he still managed to reach the 30-home-run plateau.

In the last two seasons, however, injury has sapped not only Howard’s ability to stay on the field but his production. Howard has hit 25 home runs in 609 plate appearances since returning from surgery in July 2012; he has struck out 194 times during that time.

Howard, who will be entering the third year of a five-year, $125 million deal in 2014, understands the criticism from people who believe he’s on a steep decline. But he doesn’t have to believe them,

“I think it drives people,” Howard said. “I think a lot of guys say they don’t listen to it -- and you try not to -- but, you know, it trickles in. You become motivated, a little fired up as far as that is concerned. But the main focus is for me to be fired up for myself, wanting to prove it to my teammates more than someone else.”

Howard amped his rehab from knee surgery this month by playing in simulated games, intrasquad games and instructional league games in Clearwater, Fla. After being unable to work on cardio exercises while waiting for his legs to heal for the majority of the last two years, Howard has dropped 10 pounds and looks leaner and healthier than he has in a long time.

He’s hoping health and production follow.

“It’s not what you sign up for,” Howard said of back-to-back injury-plagued years. “It’s the unfortunate side of the game where sometimes injuries happen, freak things happen. You try to continue to play through it -- I just got to the point where I couldn’t play through it anymore. For me, it’s just about getting 100 percent healthy, getting back to where I know I can be, how I know I can play and come out and put all my focus on that this offseason and come out ready for 2014.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Phillies (Cliff Lee, 14-7, 2.93) at Braves (Kris Medlen, 14-12, 3.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee takes a 3-1 record and 2.63 ERA against the Braves this season into his fifth start Friday night in Atlanta. He is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA lifetime against the team. He limited the Braves to two hits over eight innings and struck out 10 in a 2-1 victory at Turner Field on Sept. 6. Lee, who is 14-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 30 starts this year, had a four-game winning streak snapped in his last outing and has a 2.03 ERA in September.

--RHP Tyler Cloyd gave up a first-pitch leadoff homer to Jason Heyward and needed 41 pitches to make it out of a five-run first inning against the Braves on Thursday. The rookie gave up two more runs without getting an out in the second inning and took his fifth straight loss to fall to 2-7. He allowed eight hits -- five for extra bases -- and seven runs, his ERA jumping to 6.37.

--SS Jimmy Rollins was 3-for-4 with a double on Thursday against the Braves, matching his season best for hits. His 35 doubles are the most he has hit since getting 43 in 2009. Rollins is batting .253.

--C Erik Kratz got a start in place of the slumping Carlos Ruiz and was 2-for-4 with a double on Thursday against the Braves. Ruiz, who can become a free agent after the season, has just two hits in his past 31 at-bats after going 10-for-20 with 10 RBIs during a five-game hot streak.

--1B Ryan Howard, who had been mostly absent from the team since undergoing season-ending left knee surgery in July, rejoined the Phillies on Thursday to start the final four-game series in Atlanta. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls. Howard will go into next season at age 34 with three years and $75 million remaining on his contract. He hit .266 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs in 80 games this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Roy Halladay (right arm fatigue) was removed from the Sept. 23 game in the first inning, and he was shut down for the season.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 14. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf