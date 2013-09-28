Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

Tyler Cloyd looked like he had the chance to be one of many players in baseball who defy the fact that they were never labeled as prospects by carving out a big league career a year ago.

Cloyd went 15-1 with a 2.26 ERA in 26 starts between Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading in 2012. When he was called up to the Phillies late in the season, Cloyd held opponents to three runs or fewer in four of his six starts.

But the 26-year-old Cloyd, who sports an average fastball that hovers in the mid-80s, has fallen on hard times as the 2013 season draws to a close.

Cloyd was removed from Thursday’s game in Atlanta before he could record an out in the second inning. He yielded seven runs on eight hits and two walks.

Cloyd retired just three of the 13 batters he faced in a game that ended with the Phillies losing 7-1.

“Cloyd had a hard time with his first-pitch strikes and he also had trouble with two strikes,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “They were still able to barrel balls up pretty good and before you knew it was 7-0.”

Cloyd has a 6.37 ERA in 12 games with the Phillies this season. In September, he has a 15.43 ERA.

Cloyd allowed at least five runs in each of his four starts this month.

“I just wasn’t executing,” Cloyd said. “It was just bad. I wasn’t executing any pitches and they hit the ball hard.”

Cloyd’s first pitch Thursday ended up bringing a souvenir at Turner Field. Jason Heyward ripped a home run to left-center. After the Braves batted around in the first, Heyward again greeted Cloyd, this time with a double to begin the second inning.

Cloyd has allowed 33 hits in 14 innings in September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-88

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Phillies (Ethan Martin, 2-5, 6.32 ERA) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-8, 3.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ethan Martin, a Georgia native, will come out of the bullpen to make his eighth major league start Saturday night against the Braves in Atlanta. The rookie is 2-5 with a 6.32 ERA in 14 games, including seven relief appearances. Martin made his debut against the Braves in Philadelphia on Aug. 2 and took the loss, giving up eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 2-4 with a 6.90 ERA as a starter.

--LHP Cliff Lee allowed just three hits, struck out 13 and walked none, but took a 1-0 loss to the Braves on Friday night when Chris Johnson homered on a 0-2 pitch leading off the eighth inning. He finished 14-8 with a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts and had 222 strikeouts to 32 walks in 222 2/3 innings. Lee had five double-figure strikeout games this season.

--2B Chase Utley is batting .317 (19-for-60) with five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs against the Braves this season. He was 1-for-2 with a walk in Friday night’s 2-1 loss and is batting .378 (14-for-37) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 10 games.

--SS Jimmy Rollins, with his next home run, will join the current list of 18 players who have hit 400 or more doubles, 100 or more triples, and 200 or more homers in their careers. He was 0-for-3 Friday in the 1-0 loss to the Braves, but was robbed of a potential extra-base hit by left fielder Reed Johnson in the first inning.

--C Carlos Ruiz was 0-for-2 with a walk on Friday, striking out once and hitting into a double play. He has just two hits in his past 33 at-bats after going 10-for-20 with 10 RBIs during a five-game hot streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating, but you’ve got to give credit to (Braves RHP Kris) Medlen.” -- LHP Cliff Lee, after losing 1-0 to Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Roy Halladay (right arm fatigue) was removed from the Sept. 23 game in the first inning, and he was shut down for the season.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 14. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Casper Wells (vision problems) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 26.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Aug. 15, then pitched for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 20. A subsequent MRI found shoulder inflammation, and he was shut down for the season.

--LHP John Lannan (partially ruptured left knee tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. An MRI revealed a recurrence of the tendinitis that cost him six weeks at the beginning of the year. He is done for the season after being diagnosed Aug. 19 with a 60 percent tendon rupture, and he might undergo surgery.

--OF Ben Revere (broken right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 14. He had two screws placed in his foot during surgery July 16. He will go to Clearwater, Fla., on Sept. 12 to continue his rehab in Instructional League games.

--1B Ryan Howard (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 26. He underwent surgery July 10. He began a hitting and fielding program Aug. 22 in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP Jeremy Horst (left elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 8. He had a setback, and he is likely out the remainder of the season.

--RHP Mike Adams (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Tests revealed three tears in the shoulder, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Ethan Martin

RHP Roy Halladay

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Zach Miner

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP J.C. Ramirez

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Mauricio Robles

LHP Joe Savery

RHP Michael Stutes

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Erik Kratz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Kevin Frandsen

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Pete Orr

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF/OF Michael Martinez

INF Freddy Galvis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF John Mayberry

RF Roger Bernadina

OF/1B Darin Ruf