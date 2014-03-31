Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins responded rather defiantly to a report that indicated the team might listen to trade offers for the veteran.

ESPN The Magazine reported that the Phillies might be interested in going in a different direction at the position and would be willing to shop the 35-year-old Rollins, who says he is not anticipating a deal.

“Because I can’t be traded,” Rollins told MLB.com on March 19. “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care which way it is tried to be twisted or said, or if it is exactly how it was said, or even if it was said, I can’t be traded. It doesn’t matter. If I was tradeable it may have weight because that means I could be moving soon. But I am not tradeable and so it doesn’t matter.”

Rollins told CSNPhilly.com that he would not waive his no-trade clause. He also has the right to veto any trade.

Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. disputed the report that Rollins, who has been with the Phillies since 1996, is on the market.

“We have no intention of moving Jimmy,” Amaro said. “We need Jimmy to play for us to win. It’s as simple as that.”

Amaro also told MLB.com, “I don’t have any issues at all with Jimmy.”

Rollins, whose 2,175 career hits are 60 behind franchise leader Mike Schmidt, struggled last season. He batted .252 with six home runs and 39 RBIs in 600 at-bats. He is under contract for $11 million this season.

“Am I coming off a bad year? Yes, that part is true,” Rollins told MLB.com. “I’ve never hid from the truth. That’s OK. They can’t be harder on me than I am on myself. It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s OK. I‘m looking forward to a great year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

--LHP Cole Hamels, who is recovering from tendinitis in his arm, pitched two innings March 27 in his first game action of spring training. Hamels suffered a setback March 1 following his recovery from left shoulder inflammation. He allowed two infield singles in a minor league game in Clearwater, Fla.

Hamels was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said that Hamels’ exact rehab schedule was still being finalized.

--RHP Mike Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He is recovering from right shoulder surgery performed last July, and he hopes to be back by mid-April.

--2B Freddy Galvis was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 due to a staph infection. He is sidelined indefinitely.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 due to right shoulder soreness. He was playing long-toss in late March.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though he could be promoted the first time the Phillies need a fifth starter in mid-April. He was slowed by right shoulder soreness during spring training.

--OF Bobby Abreu was released by the Phillies on March 27, though he still hoped to continue his comeback bid with another team. Abreu, 40, struggled in the field during the March 26 spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, misplaying two balls hit in his direction. “I wanted to see Bobby in right field today,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “I got a chance to see him.”

A member of the Phillies from 1998 through part of 2006, Abreu hit .263 in 38 at-bats this spring in his bid to make the club as a reserve outfielder after putting together an impressive showing in the Venezuelan winter league this offseason.

--LHP Cliff Lee was named Opening Day starter. It is Lee’s first Opening Day nod as a member of the Phillies and this second of his career. Lee started the opener for the Cleveland Indians in 2009. This spring, Lee has a 2.63 ERA in four starts. He pitched five shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox on March 15. “I look forward to it,” Lee said. “I‘m ready to go. It’s coming on us pretty quick. It’s two weeks away, so I‘m ready to go.”

--1B Ryan Howard hit his first home run of the spring in a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 14. Howard was hitting .243 with three extra-base hits and 15 strikeouts in his first 13 games of the exhibition season.

--1B/LF Darin Ruf was hitting .222 through the first three weeks of the exhibition season but has two home runs, two doubles and is tied with Marlon Byrd for the most total bases (18) in 17 spring games. Ruf is not a lock for the Opening Day roster, but could work himself into spelling both Ryan Howard and Domonic Brown off the bench in 2014.

--2B Chase Utley does not have an extra-base hit through three weeks of Grapefruit League play. Utley is hitting .188 (6-for-32) with five strikeouts and one walk in 12 games.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon allowed two runs on three hits -- all with two outs -- in the Phillies’ 5-0 loss to the Pirates on March 16. Papelbon’s fastball topped out at 92 mph. ”Stuff wise I thought he was OK,“ pitching coach Bob McClure said. ”His location is still a little rusty.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No comment.” -- Ryne Sandberg, on the energy and positive influence Jimmy Rollins provides, after the manager raved about how reserve infielder Freddy Galvis brings those qualities to the ballpark daily.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. LHP Cliff Lee

2. RHP A.J. Burnett

3. RHP Kyle Kendrick

4. RHP Roberto Hernandez

The biggest name in the rotation is the one that is missing: LHP Cole Hamels is on the disabled list due to left biceps tendinitis. He hopes to be back by late April or early May. Another name that figures into the mix could be RHP Jonathan Pettibone, who could be available by mid-April after having arm issues this spring.

The one starter who is reliable is Lee, who made the All-Star team last year and would have received more NL Cy Young consideration had the Phillies given him more offensive support. If Philadelphia is out of the mix at the trade deadline, it isn’t hard to believe that Lee could be dangled out there for prospects to help with a rebuild.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

Papelbon returns as closer despite the fact that the Phillies would have loved to have anyone take his salary and loose clubhouse lips off their hands. There were concerns about his diminished velocity, and his late-spring performances were unstable, but he is the Phils best hope.

Veteran RHP Mike Adams -- returning after a half-season away due to shoulder concerns -- hopes to be back by mid-April. The rest of the bullpen is expected to be made up of a ton of young power arms that could serve as the backbone of the relief corps for years to come.

LINEUP:

1. CF Ben Revere

2. SS Jimmy Rollins

3. 2B Chase Utley

4. 1B Ryan Howard

5. RF Marlon Byrd

6. LF Domonic Brown

7. 3B Cody Asche

8. C Carlos Ruiz

To put into perspective the age of this club, consider that four players (Rollins, Utley, Howard and Byrd) were in the same starting lineup together for the Phils back in 2004. Byrd returns this year after signing a two-year deal to be the right fielder and the main right-handed power threat behind Howard, who is trying to return to prominence after missing parts of the past two seasons with knee and Achilles issues. Utley signed a two-year deal that includes vesting options for up to a fifth year.

Revere is trying to bounce back from a July injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2013 season. Brown will hit sixth as the Phils try to separate the left-handers with Byrd.

RESERVES:

C Wil Nieves

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Jayson Nix

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

The Phillies’ two top bench prospects -- 2B Freddy Galvis and OF/1B Darin Ruf -- will start the season on the disabled list. Ruf is out until early May with an oblique strain, while Galvis is gone for an uncertain amount of time after contracting MRSA.

Gwynn was a non-roster invitee to camp this spring. Mayberry can play first if Ryan Howard goes down. Hernandez is a rookie whom the club would prefer to start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he is needed to play middle infield until Galvis is ready to go.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said in late March that Hamels’ rehab schedule was still being finalized.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He hopes to be back by mid-April.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is sidelined indefinitely.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.