Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A day after one of the most prodigious Opening Days in the 132-year history of the franchise, the Phillies’ aging lineup again made observers wonder if it can score enough runs to stay competitive.

Concern over Philadelphia’s run production began a season ago and only continued through spring training, when the team struggled to push runners across the plate.

The Phillies followed up a 14-run, 17-hit attack on Opening Day with a modified lineup, moving first baseman Ryan Howard out of the cleanup spot for the first time in almost six years and inserting left fielder John Mayberry and third baseman Jayson Nix.

Howard has struggled against lefties the past two seasons.

Philadelphia, though, scored only twice, both in a sixth inning that could have been much bigger, in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

“When I continued to look at the potential of the lineup in the spring training games, speed at the top of the order and hitting together as a group ... the potential is there,” manager Ryne Sandberg said on Monday.

They say hitting is contagious. Sandberg hopes his offense -- whatever the lineup might turn out to be -- goes viral.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2013: 10-13, 4.70) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 2013: 4-2, 3.03)

--CF Ben Revere has been one of the toughest outs in baseball over the last year. Since May 1, 2013, he is hitting .351 in 66 games, the highest average among all major-league players (with a minimum of 200 at-bats) over that stretch. His effect was minimized on Tuesday after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

--RHP A.J. Burnett made his starting debut with the Phillies after signing a one-year, $16 million contract this offseason. He had some difficulties in the spring, but worked six innings on Tuesday, giving up only one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He did, though, allow a runner on board in every inning. “That’s when you have to bear down when you have guys on base,” said Burnett, 37. “You have to turn it on. ... But I feel good.”

--1B Ryan Howard had made 665 starts as the designated hitter before being moved to the No. 5 slot on Tuesday against the Rangers. It’s a spot Howard might see more of this season. He hit fifth some in the spring. Manager Ryne Sandberg said he made the move to mix up his righties and lefties against Rangers LHP Martin Perez. Howard went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts.

--2B Chase Utley found himself penciled in as the designated hitter in an American League park on Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 after collecting three hits in six at-bats on Opening Day. The 35-year-old is one double shy of 300 in his career. He ranks seventh among all active NL players.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A shutdown inning in the sixth would have been huge. You have to have a shutdown in the sixth.” -- RHP A.J. Burnett, who allowed a runner on in each of his six innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is slated to pitch in an extended spring training game April 1 in Florida. He anticipates needing six starts before returning to the rotation.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He hopes to be back by mid-April.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is sidelined indefinitely.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

