Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg says it is like looking in a mirror when he evaluates second baseman Chase Utley.

“Oh yeah, carbon copy,” said Sandberg, who had a Hall of Fame career mostly as a Cubs second baseman. “I like the way he plays and he rubs off on everybody else.”

Utley’s Saturday double -- part of a 3-for-3 afternoon -- moved him into an exclusive Phillies club, joining Hall of Famer Mike Schmitt and current teammate Jimmy Rollins with 300 double, 200 homers, 800 RBIs and 100 stolen bases.

He also came into Sunday’s series finale with the Cubs third in National League batting with a .476 overall average (.571 average in day games) and is batting .600 with runners in scoring position.

But a major difference between Utley and his manager was that Sandberg was a notoriously poor April hitter, only heating up at the plate as weather improved.

Utley now has 11 hits in 20 at-bats though six games; including two homers, three doubles and six RBIs. He’s hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games against the Cubs (17-for-39, .436). An RBI groundout in the fifth inning moved him into the Phillies all-time Top 10 with 814 career RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tuesday -- Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-1, 3.86 ERA) at Phillies (Kyle Hendirck, 0-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Chase Utley's double on Saturday moved him into an exclusive Phillies club as he joined Hall of Famer Mike Schmitt and current teammate Jimmy Rollins with 300 double, 200 homers, 800 RBIs and 100 stolen bases. He's currently eighth all-time on the Phillies list for career two-base hits. Utley now has 11 hits in 20 at-bats though six games, including two homers, three doubles and six RBIs. An RBI groundout in the fifth inning Sunday against the Cubs moved him into the Phillies all-time Top 10 with 814 career RBIs.

--RHP A.J. Burnett gave up eight runs, including four earned Sunday against the Cubs. But Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Burnett’s 5 2/3 innings weren’t all that bad. “He seemed to struggle through the first three innings and then I thought he pitched better and found his fastball and better quality pitches the last three innings he was out there,” Sandberg said. Burnett (0-1) suffered his first career loss at Wrigley Field after giving up six hits while striking out three and walking six. He’s now 5-1 in six starts against the Cubs.

--SS Jimmy Rollins, had a tough sixth inning, missing a chance for a double play as picked up Emilio Bonifacio’s grounder but missed a chance for a force at second and a throw to first. “His read was he knew the speed of the runner and already he’s thinking of having to go get the ball if he’s going to first base.” Rollins had a better day at the plate, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and stolen base. He now has a .385 career batting average against Cubs starter Carlos Villanueva.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick was supposed to get his second start of the season when the Phillies were set to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Now it’ll be at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday after the home opener was pushed back because of expected rainy weather. Kendrick (0-0, 1.29 ERA) has made one start, working seven innings while allowing five hits and one run in a no-decision outing April 2 at Texas. He’s 1-4 all-time against the Brewers, 0-1 in 2013. He hasn’t had a victory since last Aug. 6 at the Cubs with six losses and three no-decisions over his next eight appearances.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on Sunday. He pitched 4 innings, giving up three hits, including two home runs, while striking out four to take the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He seemed to struggle through the first three innings. Then I thought he pitched better and found his fastball and made better quality pitches the last three innings.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on RHP A.J. Burnett, who suffered the loss vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sunday .

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is sidelined indefinitely.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.