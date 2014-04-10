Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies entered Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers last in the National League in fielding, having made seven errors in their first seven games.

Then they made two more in a 9-4 loss, with one -- on first baseman Ryan Howard -- coming in the decisive eighth inning, when Milwaukee scored three times to snap a 4-4 tie.

“We definitely have to straighten some things up,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Before the game, he said, “We talk, and we’re practicing. It’s the eighth game of the season tonight, and we’re working at things. We want it to happen overnight, but we’ll continue to work at it and stress it. That’s what we can do, and we’ll do that as a group.”

The Phillies had pitchers’ fielding practice before Tuesday’s game, and had the outfielders throw to the bases Wednesday. The catchers are scheduled to throw Thursday. Sandberg also said the plan is to have infield practice “maybe twice a homestand.”

“We’ll have a routine similar to that (all season),” he said, “using our homefield, getting extra work in.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada 0-0, 1.59 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee, Thursday’s starter, pitched seven shutout innings in beating the Chicago Cubs in his last start. He allowed 10 hits while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez earned a no-decision Wednesday against Milwaukee, working five innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Hernandez, who threw 104 pitches (75 of them strikes), struck out nine, walked one, threw two wild pitches and allowed a fourth-inning solo home run to Carlos Gomez, on an 0-2 fastball. The nine strikeouts were the second-highest total of his career. He fanned 10 on Aug. 15, 2007.

--2B Chase Utley (flu) missed his second straight game Wednesday. Utley, hitting .458 this season, was in the ballpark and available for pinch-hitting duty, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

--3B Cody Asche (hamstring) did not start Wednesday against the Brewers, but doubled after entering the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Manager Ryne Sandberg does not believe Asche’s injury is serious.

--2B Cesar Hernandez started in place of the flu-ridden Chase Utley on Wednesday against Milwaukee, but went hitless in four at-bats. Hernandez is hitting .250 to date.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We definitely have to straighten some things up.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a third straight loss Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.