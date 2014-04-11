Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The focus continues to be on the Phillies’ defense -- or, to be more accurate, their lack of it.

They committed one more error Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee, giving them 10 errors. And during their four-game losing streak they have allowed 10 unearned runs.

First baseman Ryan Howard’s defense is of particular concern. An error by Howard set the Brewers up for a three-run inning Wednesday night, as Milwaukee snapped a 4-4 tie in an eventual 9-4 victory.

Manager Ryne Sandberg said Howard is “restricted to some extent” in his ability to stretch for throws to first -- an aftereffect, perhaps, of the surgery that was performed on his left knee last July.

“Even last year, with the bum knee, he was fine picking balls and receiving balls and throwing to the bases,” Sandberg said. “Like I said, it’s continued work and practice and I see him improving in that area.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 0-1, 3.86) vs. Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez 2-0, 0.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, earned a no-decision in his last start, April 6 against the Chicago Cubs. Burnett went 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (four earned) on five hits. He struck out three and walked six. He is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA against the Marlins, one of his former teams.

--LHP Cliff Lee (2-1) took the loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Lee, who was seeking his first 3-0 start since 2008, struck out eight without walking a batter.

--2B Chase Utley returned to the lineup Thursday against Milwaukee, after missing the previous two games with the flu. Utley went 2-for-4 and is hitting .464.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI infield single in a 6-2 loss to Milwaukee. The homer was the second of the season for Byrd, who is hitting .263.

--INF Freddy Galvis, out with a leg infection, “could be (back) fairly quickly,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg. Galvis hit .234 in 70 games last season.

--RHP Mike Adams pitched Tuesday and Wednesday for Class A Clearwater, the first time he has thrown on back-to-back days since he underwent shoulder surgery last July. He will pitch Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and could return next week. Adams went 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 28 games last season.

--RHP Ethan Martin will throw a bullpen session Friday as he recovers from a shoulder strain. Martin, now ticketed solely for relief duty, went 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 starts last season.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf will resume baseball activities next week, according to general manager Ruben Amaro. Ruf hit .247 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games last season.

--LHP Cole Hamels, recovering from a biceps strain, will make rehab starts Saturday and on April 17. He could return to the majors as soon as April 22. Hamels went 8-14 with a 3.60 ERA in 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The good news is they are leaving town. Now we have to concentrate on gaining some momentum, starting tomorrow.” -- manager Ryne Sandberg, after his team was swept in three games by the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chase Utley (flu) returned to the lineup April 10 after missing the previous two games.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6. He will make rehab starts April 12 and April 17 and could return to the majors as soon as April 22.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April. He will pitch April 12 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could return the week of April 14.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and could return “fairly quickly,” manager Ryne Sandberg said April 10.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He was set to throw a bullpen session April 11.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.