Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Help would appear to be on the way for the Phillies’ struggling bullpen.

Mike Adams, one of baseball’s best setup men before his 2013 season was shortened by shoulder surgery, will make a rehab appearance Saturday at Triple-A Lehigh. If all goes well, he could be with the major league club as soon as Monday.

“We’ve missed him,” manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s game against the Marlins.

The Phillies’ bullpen has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA through the first nine games; it’s the second-worst bullpen ERA in the National League. Philadelphia’s relievers have also allowed six of 10 inherited runners to score, the major leagues’ second-worst percentage. They have also converted just one of three save opportunities.

Sandberg believes Adams will make a difference.

“The quality of his pitches is very good,” the manager said. “He’s deceptive with his body parts moving at you. ... His fastball looks deceptively quick. It is quick, and it’s quality.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jonathan Pettibone 0-0, 0.00) vs. Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi 1-1, 3.46)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone, Saturday’s starter, will be making his season debut. He went 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 18 starts as a rookie last year. He was 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against Miami.

--RHP A.J. Burnett left Friday’s 6-3 victory over Miami after 4 1/3 innings with right groin soreness, and he will be evaluated Saturday. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking six. He threw 106 pitches, 54 of them strikes.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs Friday in a 6-3 victory over Miami. It was the second straight day Byrd drove in two runs. He is hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs. The RBI total ties him for the team lead with Jimmy Rollins.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-3 with two walks Friday in a 6-3 victory over Miami. He has hit in 11 of his last 12 games at Citizens Bank Park, and his fifth-inning triple was his first since Aug. 1, 2013, against San Francisco. His two walks gave him 694 for his career, and moved him past Willie Jones and into sixth place on the team’s all-time list.

--INF Freddy Galvis (leg infection) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Galvis, who hit .234 in 70 games last season, entered the game as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-1 with a walk.

--INF Cesar Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Reading when Freddy Galvis was activated from the disabled list. Hernandez hit .231 in six games for the Phillies.

--RHP Mike Adams, recovering from shoulder surgery, will pitch Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and could return next week. Adams went 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 28 games last season.

--RHP Seth Rosin, selected by the Mets from the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft in December, cleared waivers and was returned to the Phillies’ organization. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s tough. ... We had to kind of look up in the zone and hopefully he’d leave something over the plate. We took some good swings tonight. Everything we’ve been working on finally came together tonight.” -- RF Marlon Byrd, after the Phillies knocked RHP Jose Fernandez out of the game in the fifth inning of a 6-3 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and was activated April 11.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6. He will make rehab starts April 12 and April 17 and could return to the majors as soon as April 22.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April. He will pitch April 12 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could return the week of April 14.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He was set to throw a bullpen session April 11.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin DeFratus

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

=