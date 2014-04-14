Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Chase Utley played 103 games in 2011 and 83 in 2012 because of chronic knee issues.

Last season, he racked up his most home runs (18), RBIs (69), extra-base hits (49) and total bases (226) since 2009.

This season, he’s looking even better.

After going 3-for-4 with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, Utley is leading baseball in batting average (.500, 20-for-40) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.440).

So, Utley, how’s your health?

“I don’t know,” he said after the Phillies’ third straight victory. “I’ve had some decent days. I feel OK.”

Utley has started the season on a 10-game hitting streak, the longest by a Phillie since Pat Burrell in 2005 (also 10 games).

It’s early, but the 35-year-old looks like his old self.

“I think having success brings confidence,” Utley said. “Once you’re confident, I think you’re a better hitter.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-0, 0.00) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-0, 4.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez is scheduled to start Monday against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Hernandez is coming off a no-decision on April 9 against the Brewers in which he notched nine strikeouts, his most in a start since September of 2007. However, he needed 104 pitches to get through five innings and allowed four runs, three earned.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Sunday’s starter, entered his start 8-0 with a 1.69 ERA over the last three seasons against the Marlins. He went six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out seven for a no-decision.

--RHP Justin De Fratus was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday’s game. In five innings pitched this season, De Fratus posted a 7.20 ERA and surrendered two homers.

--RHP Luis Garcia was recalled to the Phillies from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday’s game. For the Phillies last season, Garcia appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen and posted a 3.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 23 walks.

--OF Ben Revere was out of the starting lineup on Sunday for the third consecutive game. Revere is suffering from a sore ribcage and served as a pinch-hitter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, going a combined 0-for-3. He’s hitting .273 on the season and has five stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We try to put a game plan together prior to a series and execute it. Obviously the more guys we have on base, the more opportunities we’re going to have to score. Obviously on-base percentage is important. Trying to get a good pitch to hit is important. Right now, we’re executing, which is a good sign.” -- 2B Chase Utley, of Philadelphia’s hitting.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (groin soreness) threw in the bullpen before the April 13 for about 15 minutes and was encouraged with his recovery. Burnett left his start on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old said he’s scheduled to see a doctor on April 14 to undergo ultrasound treatment. His normal spot in the rotation comes up April 16.

--OF Ben Revere (sore ribcage) was out of the starting lineup on April 13 for the third consecutive game. He served as a pinch-hitter on April 11, 12 and 13.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and was activated April 11.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6. He will make rehab starts April 12 and April 17 and could return to the majors as soon as April 22.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April. He will pitch April 12 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could return the week of April 14.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He was set to throw a bullpen session April 11.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

=====