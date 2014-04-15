Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Although the rally went for naught, Ryne Sandberg liked what he saw.

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies ripped off five runs to take a 6-5 lead, but still fell to the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

“I thought the offense showed some character with the five runs in the eighth,” Sandberg said.

Right fielder Marlon Byrd cut the deficit to 5-3 with a two-run single before left fielder Domonic Brown gave the Phillies the lead with a three-run home run. The bullpen surrendered that advantage, but not all was lost. Looking dead in the water, Philadelphia showed life.

“It was nice to see the comeback,” Sandberg said. “The guys battled. They had good at-bats. We put a five-spot up there. They answered. We just weren’t able to close the door in the ninth. Yeah, big emotion swings there.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 2.89 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-1, 5.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee is scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. After being rocked on opening day against the Rangers, Lee has posted a 2.08 ERA over his last two outings. In 12 starts versus the Braves from 2011-13, Lee is 6-5 with 2.37 ERA, 99 strikeouts and seven walks.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, Monday’s starter, pitched six innings and allowed two runs for a no-decision. Hernandez has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts against National League opponents (since June 26, 2011).

--RHP Luis Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Monday’s game in which he pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Garcia was recalled by the Phillies on April 13.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery) was activated from the disabled list following Monday’s game. Adams pitched in 28 games last season for Philadelphia, posting a 3.96 ERA before suffering his season-ending injury in June.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-5 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest streak to start a season by a Phillie since Don Demeter hit safely in each of his first 12 games in 1963. Utley is hitting .489 to start the season with three homers and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to see the comeback. The guys battled. They had good at-bats. We put a five-spot up there. They answered. We just weren’t able to close the door in the ninth.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after the Phillies fell to the Braves Monday despite a late rally.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (small inguinal hernia) threw in the bullpen April 13 for about 15 minutes and was encouraged with his recovery. Burnett left his start on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old was diagnosed April 14. The Phillies said it’s manageable and Burnett will pitch through it, making his scheduled start on April 16. Burnett left his outing on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings with groin soreness. “I guess manageable is that I‘m going to have to deal with it, is what it means,” Burnett said. “Paying attention to it, knowing it’s there, knowing what I can do to overdo it and knowing what I can do to keep it where it needs to be.”

--OF Ben Revere (sore ribcage) was out of the starting lineup on April 14 for the fourth consecutive game. He served as a pinch-hitter on April 11, 12 and 13.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and was activated April 11.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater Threshers on April 6. He will make rehab starts April 12 and April 17 and could return to the majors as soon as April 22.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 3, and he hopes to be back with the Phillies by mid-April. He will pitch April 12 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and could return the week of April 14.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He was set to throw a bullpen session April 11.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be out until at least late April.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March.

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

