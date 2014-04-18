Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- If A.J. Burnett’s outing against Atlanta was any indication, the hernia he’s hoping to avoid surgery for this season won’t be too much of an issue.

The veteran right-hander had his best outing of the season in his fourth start, going seven strong innings, giving up just three hits and two walks against five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.74 in Philadelphia’s 1-0 win over the Braves Thursday. Only one runner made it past second base -- Braves first baseman Jason Heyward, who got to third base in the third inning with two outs.

He threw 101 pitches, 61 for strikes.

“It seems like it’s getting better each time out,” he said. “I was able to find a sinker today, especially away righties, that’s where the ground balls are coming from. I was down today and that’s a big reason for all the ground balls and keeping the defense busy out there, was being down in the zone.”

Burnett only managed 4 1/3 innings in his last outing, on April 11, before coming out with groin pain that would be diagnosed a few days later as a small inguinal hernia. Credit his much-improved outing this time around to a shortened delivery, which both he and manager Ryne Sandberg noted afterward as a big help.

“It’s going to be a blessing in disguise, I think,” Burnett said. “It’s always going to be there, but it helps to stay within myself, and a couple of pitches that I tried to do too much, you could tell it wasn’t right. But every time I was simple and nice and easy, I was able to make effective pitches.”

The Phillies certainly need everything they can get out of Burnett, with one starter already hurt in Cole Hamels and a young bullpen that’s really struggling to start the season. If the 16-year veteran can pitch like he did on Thursday afternoon, that’s a huge relief for the club moving forward.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jonathan Pettibone, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Tyler Chatwood, 0-0, 6.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Chase Utley continued his hot start to the season with singles in his first two at-bats, finishing 2-for-3 for the game. The 35-year-old five-time All-Star, whose 11-game hitting streak ended on April 15, leads the National League in batting average (.462), on-base percentage (.517) and slugging percentage (.769) in the early going; he’s in the top five in a number of other categories, including hits (24), doubles (10) and total bases (40).

--1B/OF John Mayberry, Jr. got his second start of the season at first in place of Ryan Howard, who got a day off against Braves LHP Alex Wood. Mayberry went 0-for-3 as his batting average dropped to .200 on the season. Howard entered the game in the eighth inning and drew a key two-out walk that allowed OF Ben Revere to drive in what would turn out to be the game-winning run on the next at-bat.

--RHP A.J. Burnett threw his best outing in four starts as a Phillie on Thursday, going seven scoreless innings against the Braves without getting a decision. The 37-year-old is battling a minor hernia that limited him to just 4 1/3 innings in his prior start, but struck out five to lower his ERA against the Braves to 1.68 (10 ER, 53 2/3 innings) in games away from Atlanta’s Turner Field. “I’ve pitched with worse,” Burnett said.

--OF Ben Revere had his third three-hit game of the season with three singles, driving in the winning run in the eighth inning. His first, to lead off the bottom of the first inning, broke an 0-for-12 slump; he would finish the day having raised his batting average to .288 in his first season with the ballclub.

--LHP Cliff Lee threw a career high in pitches (128) in a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Braves on Wednesday night. Lee also set a MLB record by becoming the first pitcher to lose two career games in which he’s allowed one run or fewer and struck out 13 or more. The other time was on Sept. 27, 2013, when he struck out 13 in eight innings of work -- at the Braves, of course. He also became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez on May 6, 2000 to lose a game with at least 128 pitches and 13 strikeouts; all stats per Elias Sports Bureau.

--RHP Mike Adams (right shoulder surgery in July 2013) is back with the club after being activated from the DL on April 15. He pitched in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 12, giving up two hits and one run in one inning of work. His last major league appearance came on June 19, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was big; it was big to end the homestand on a good note. It was a little up-and-down for the whole homestand, but to end on a good note and take this one is a big momentum game for us.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, after Thursday’s 1-0 win over the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (small inguinal hernia) threw in the bullpen April 13 for about 15 minutes and was encouraged with his recovery. Burnett left his start on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old was diagnosed April 14. The Phillies said it’s manageable and Burnett pitched through it, making his scheduled start on April 16. Burnett left his outing on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings with groin soreness. “I guess manageable is that I‘m going to have to deal with it, is what it means,” Burnett said. “Paying attention to it, knowing it’s there, knowing what I can do to overdo it and knowing what I can do to keep it where it needs to be.”

--OF Ben Revere (sore ribcage) returned to the starting lineup on April 16 for the second game in a row after pinch hitting for four consecutive games on April 11-14.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and was activated April 11.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater on April 6, with starts April 12 and April 17. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season the week of April 21 in Los Angeles.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP Mike Adams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.

==