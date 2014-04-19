Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) pitched very well in his third rehab start Thursday and is ready to rejoin the Phillies rotation. Manager Ryne Sandberg said he is “leaning” toward having Hamels start Wednesday at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Hamels is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two career starts at Dodger Stadium.

Zack Greinke is scheduled to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday.

If Hamels starts Wednesday, he will have one extra day of rest. But before the Phillies lost 12-1 to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Sandberg said holding Hamels back one day will enable Sandberg to split up left-handers Cliff Lee and Hamels with right-hander A.J. Burnett. Lee is scheduled to start Monday and Burnett on Tuesday.

Lee threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts and lost 1-0 to Atlanta in his last start Wednesday. On Thursday, Burnett pitched seven scoreless innings but wasn’t involved in the decision as the Phillies beat the Braves 1-0.

“I think those guys set a tone of what could be to come with adding Hamels to the rotation,” Sandberg said.

Hamels made his third rehab start Thursday for high Class A Clearwater against Lakeland. He allowed three hits and one run in seven innings with one walk and two strikeouts and got 13 outs on ground balls. The only run came on a fifth-inning home run. Hamels threw 81 pitches, 57 for strikes.

“Good reports on him. His command was good,” Sandberg said. “He’s throwing strikes, and he’s throwing all of his pitches in the zone for strikes. So that’s all good.”

Hamels felt shoulder discomfort in November and was behind schedule when spring training opened. He expected to miss one or two starts before suffering a setback March 1. Hamels began his rehab assignment with Clearwater on April 6 and made his second start for the Threshers on April 12. In his three Clearwater starts, Hamels went 0-1 with a 2.12 ERA, allowing four runs on 12 hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in 17 innings.

“He’s built up now to where there’s no restrictions with him,” Sandberg said.

Hamel is scheduled to make his 2014 home debut at Citizens Bank Park against the New York Mets on April 29.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (Kyle Kendrick, 0-1, 3.50) at Rockies (Jordan Lyles, 2-0, 4.32)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Friday’s game. Manager Ryne Sandberg said the move was pre-determined before the game, since Cole Hamels will be activated to pitch when Pettibone’s turn in the rotation next arises. Pettibone gave up a career-high eight runs and nine hits in four innings. He said, “You want to leave your last impression so that they knew who they want to call back up when something is needed. Frustrating but kind of got to go down and get after it and get better.” In two career starts at Coors Field, Pettibone is 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA (seven innings, 18 earned runs) and an opponents average of .514 (19-for-37). In his other 18 career starts away from Coors Field, Pettibone is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA (102 1/3 innings, 40 earned runs).

--RHP Shawn Camp was recalled to give the Phillies another arm in their bullpen.

--3B Cody Asche made his 11th start at the position this season. Jayson Nix has made three starts and Freddy Galvis two at third base. After going 1-for-3, Asche is hitting hitting .195 (8-for-41) with one homer, three RBI and 13 strikeouts. “I just want him to relax and play the game and let his natural ability take over,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He has had some slow starts in his career at all levels. That’s been a trend with him. From what I’ve seen, it’s been (something that lasted for) about the 50 at-bat range, something like that. He’s a hard worker. He’s a grinder.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, leaving him with an average of .214 (12-for-56) with three homers, seven RBI and a team-leading 10 walks. He had a vital walk while pinch hitting Thursday, and the walks have helped him compile a .33 on-base percentage. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said, “I think he’s been more selective overall. He’s taken walks. Sooner or later if he continues to do that, the pitchers will see that they have to come at him. I think his swing path is in the strike zone to where he can strikes, lefties or righties. So I think he’s making some good progress there and having some quality at-bats.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The hitters were saying his fastball had some late life on it, both directions. He had a fastball to the lefties that would dart in on them. Then he had one going the other way. The guys just did not get a good look at him.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood after a 12-1 Colorado win on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Burnett (small inguinal hernia) threw in the bullpen April 13 for about 15 minutes and was encouraged with his recovery. Burnett left his start on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old was diagnosed April 14. The Phillies said it’s manageable and Burnett pitched through it, making his scheduled start on April 16. Burnett left his outing on April 11 after 4 1/3 innings with groin soreness.

--OF Ben Revere (sore ribcage) returned to the starting lineup on April 16 for the second game in a row after pinch hitting for four consecutive games on April 11-14.

--2B Freddy Galvis (staph infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on April 8 and was activated April 11.

--LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Clearwater on April 6, with starts April 12 and April 17. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said it is a “distinct possibility” that Hamels will make his first start of the season the week of April 21 in Los Angeles.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt in late February, and he was throwing again in late March. He started throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April and could begin a rehab assignment in late April.

--OF/1B Darin Ruf (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He resumed baseball activities in mid-April and likely will begin a rehab assignment April 21-26.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He was playing long-toss in late March. On April 16, assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Gonzalez was “close to getting on a mound.”

ROTATION:

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Brad Lincoln

RHP Jeff Manship

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

RHP Mike Adams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cody Asche

INF Freddy Galvis

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.